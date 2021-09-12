CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden County, GA

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-11 20:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Anyone at a campground should seek sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Northern Cook, Northern Lake Strong thunderstorms moving east across northern Lake and northwestern Cook County including the Boundary Waters At 910 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, to 7 miles southeast of Birch Lake, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Basswood Lake around 915 PM CDT. Snowbank Lake around 920 PM CDT. Forest Center around 930 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Saganaga Lake, Alpine Lake, Sea Gull Lake, Little Saganaga Lake and Gunflint Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COOK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northeastern and east central Minnesota. Target Area: Douglas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Pine, southeastern Carlton and west central Douglas Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 944 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Nemadji, to 9 miles southwest of Hawthorne, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Foxboro. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glynn County, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Camden County, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 19:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for south central South Dakota. Target Area: Tripp A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Tripp County through 1000 PM CDT At 934 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Clearfield, or 15 miles southwest of Winner, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Dog Ear Lake around 945 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Colome. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
TRIPP COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Big Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Big Stone A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Big Stone County through 1030 PM CDT At 1003 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Correll, or 13 miles southeast of Ortonville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Artichoke Lake around 1015 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT/200 AM MDT/ for north central Nebraska. Target Area: Eastern Cherry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Cherry County through 1015 PM CDT/915 PM MDT/ At 936 PM CDT/836 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Valentine to 10 miles southwest of Valentine National Wildlife Refuge. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Valentine, Valentine National Wildlife Refuge, Crookston, Wood Lake, Smith Falls State Park, Schlagel Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Highway 97 crossing the Niobrara River, Sparks, Big Alkali Lake State Wildlife Management Area and Highway 83 crossing Goose Creek. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 185 and 221. Highway 97 between mile markers 102 and 107, near mile marker 115, and between mile markers 117 and 141. Highway 83 between mile markers 179 and 222. Highway 12 between mile markers 1 and 22. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHERRY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Todd by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 19:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-16 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for south central South Dakota. Target Area: Todd A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Todd and southwestern Tripp Counties through 945 PM CDT At 913 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Hidden Timber, or 20 miles southeast of Mission, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Keyapaha around 930 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Clearfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
TODD COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Beaches#Southeast Georgia#Coastal Camden#Coastal Glynn High Rip
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Pine by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northeastern and east central Minnesota. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Pine Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Pine, southeastern Carlton and west central Douglas Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 944 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Nemadji, to 9 miles southwest of Hawthorne, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Foxboro. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 11:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Avoyelles; Evangeline; Rapides strong thunderstormS will impact portions of southern Rapides, northern Evangeline and southwestern Avoyelles Parishes through 1030 PM CDT At 931 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstormS over Cheneyville, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Alexandria, Pineville, Bunkie, Glenmora, Cheneyville, Turkey Creek, Lecompte, Evergreen, Echo, Elmer, Poland, Calcasieu, Woodworth, Forest Hill, Mcnary and Union Hill. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 46 and 85. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Todd, Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 19:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-16 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for south central South Dakota. Target Area: Todd; Tripp A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Todd and southwestern Tripp Counties through 945 PM CDT At 913 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Hidden Timber, or 20 miles southeast of Mission, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Keyapaha around 930 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Clearfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
TODD COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lac Qui Parle, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lac Qui Parle; Yellow Medicine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Lac qui Parle and west central Yellow Medicine Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1024 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Canby, or 17 miles east of Clear Lake, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Lac qui Parle and west central Yellow Medicine Counties, including the following locations... Burr, St. Leo and Providence. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 212 between mile markers 21 and 24. U.S. Highway 75 between mile markers 95 and 99. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LAC QUI PARLE COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kandiyohi, Stearns by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 22:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kandiyohi; Stearns A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Stearns and north central Kandiyohi Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1106 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Belgrade, or 21 miles north of Willmar, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Melrose around 1125 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include St. Anthony, Albany and Freeport. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 132 and 153. U.S. Highway 71 between mile markers 141 and 160. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for central, southwestern and west central Nebraska. Target Area: Logan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Lincoln, southeastern Logan and southwestern Custer Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 931 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake Maloney State Recreation Area, or 8 miles south of North Platte, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include North Platte, Maxwell, Lake Maloney State Recreation Area, North Platte Airport, Keith, Cottonwood Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, Etna and Birdwood. This includes the following highways Highway 92 between mile markers 235 and 245. Highway 97 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 167 and 194. Highway 83 between mile markers 68 and 102. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
LOGAN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Amite by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 21:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Amite FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN AMITE AND SOUTHWESTERN PIKE COUNTIES AND NORTHEASTERN ST. HELENA, NORTHWESTERN TANGIPAHOA AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
AMITE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kanabec, Mille Lacs by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kanabec; Mille Lacs A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Kanabec and east central Mille Lacs Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1037 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Ogilvie, or 28 miles west of Pine City, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Kanabec and east central Mille Lacs Counties, including the following locations... Knife Lake and Warman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for central and southwestern Nebraska. Target Area: Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Lincoln County through 1115 PM CDT At 1050 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northeast of Wellfleet, or 15 miles north of Curtis, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brady, Jeffrey Canyon State Wildlife Management Area and Vroman. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 195 and 207. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Knox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Knox County through 1215 AM CDT At 1138 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Niobrara, or 22 miles south of Tyndall, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Santee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
KNOX COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 23:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carroll FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CARROLL COUNTY Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Charles Mix, Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 20:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-17 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Charles Mix; Gregory A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CHARLES MIX AND GREGORY COUNTIES At 1027 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Burke, or 31 miles southeast of Winner, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Charles Mix and Gregory Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHARLES MIX COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy