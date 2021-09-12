Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT/200 AM MDT/ for north central Nebraska. Target Area: Eastern Cherry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Cherry County through 1015 PM CDT/915 PM MDT/ At 936 PM CDT/836 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Valentine to 10 miles southwest of Valentine National Wildlife Refuge. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Valentine, Valentine National Wildlife Refuge, Crookston, Wood Lake, Smith Falls State Park, Schlagel Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Highway 97 crossing the Niobrara River, Sparks, Big Alkali Lake State Wildlife Management Area and Highway 83 crossing Goose Creek. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 185 and 221. Highway 97 between mile markers 102 and 107, near mile marker 115, and between mile markers 117 and 141. Highway 83 between mile markers 179 and 222. Highway 12 between mile markers 1 and 22. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

