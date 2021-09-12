The grades: Nebraska 28, Buffalo 3
RUNNING GAME (D) Adrian Martinez's 71-yard run after somehow eluding a blitzing defender was a play that few quarterbacks can make. Nebraska's running backs, though, often found little-to-no room to run, as three of them combined for 16 carries and only 33 yards in the first half. However, Gabe Ervin broke free for third-quarter runs of 11 and 21 yards. Even so, there wasn't exactly a big finish. In the end, four running backs rushed 31 times for 106 yards (3.4 yards per carry).beatricedailysun.com
