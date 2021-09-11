Aiken City Council to review meeting rules ahead of potential changes

The Aiken City Council meets Monday and during a work session that night will discuss meeting rules and potentially amending them. Mayor Rick Osbon has asked for a review of the rules “as we prepare for the beginning of new council terms later this year,” according to a memo prepared by City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh. Four City Council members are up for reelection in November: Democrat Lessie Price and Republicans Ed Girardeau, Andrea Gregory and Ed Woltz. All four are running uncontested.