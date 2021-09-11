CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aiken, SC

Aiken City Council to review meeting rules ahead of potential changes

By Colin Demarest cdemarest@aikenstandard.com
The Post and Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Aiken City Council meets Monday and during a work session that night will discuss meeting rules and potentially amending them. Mayor Rick Osbon has asked for a review of the rules “as we prepare for the beginning of new council terms later this year,” according to a memo prepared by City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh. Four City Council members are up for reelection in November: Democrat Lessie Price and Republicans Ed Girardeau, Andrea Gregory and Ed Woltz. All four are running uncontested.

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aiken, SC
Government
City
Aiken, SC
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Aiken City Council#Democrat#Republicans#S W Council#City Council
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy