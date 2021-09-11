CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fly Creek, NY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That t...

Daily Star
 7 days ago

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That the Town Board of the Town of Otsego will be holding a Public Hearing on September 20th, 2021 at 7:00PM at the Town Office Building, Fly Creek, NY to hear public comments on a proposed Local Law allowing the Town of Otsego to adopt a budget for the fiscal year commencing January 1, 2022, that requires a real property tax levy in excess of the "tax levy limit" as defined by General Municipal Law 3-c. Pam Deane/Town Clerk Dated: September 9, 2021.

marketplace.thedailystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito: Police searching for her fiancé, family says he's been missing for days: LIVE UPDATES

Petito's Utah hotel, where she was last seen in public, was 2 blocks from FBI field office: report. Missing woman Gabby Petito was just two blocks away from Salt Lake City’s FBI office last month when she was last seen in public at a hotel near the airport, according to reports. Petito checked out of the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Aug. 24, soon before she went missing, FOX 13 of Salt Lake City reported.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fly Creek, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Tax Levy#General Municipal Law 3 C

Comments / 0

Community Policy