NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That t...

Petito's Utah hotel, where she was last seen in public, was 2 blocks from FBI field office: report. Missing woman Gabby Petito was just two blocks away from Salt Lake City’s FBI office last month when she was last seen in public at a hotel near the airport, according to reports. Petito checked out of the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Aug. 24, soon before she went missing, FOX 13 of Salt Lake City reported.

NORTH PORT, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO