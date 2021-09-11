NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That t...
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That the Town Board of the Town of Otsego will be holding a Public Hearing on September 20th, 2021 at 7:00PM at the Town Office Building, Fly Creek, NY to hear public comments on a proposed Local Law allowing the Town of Otsego to adopt a budget for the fiscal year commencing January 1, 2022, that requires a real property tax levy in excess of the "tax levy limit" as defined by General Municipal Law 3-c. Pam Deane/Town Clerk Dated: September 9, 2021.marketplace.thedailystar.com
