DC Deck-Building Game Crossover Collection Features Birds of Prey and More

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptozoic's DC Deck-Building Game is one of the best superhero experiences in tabletop, and now a new collection is bringing together three classic crossover packs in one handy place. The Crossover Collection 1 includes The Rogues, Birds of Prey, and New Gods, and each set introduced new mechanics into the game and is playable with any base game in the DC Deck-Building Game series. The Crossover Collection hits stores in early 2022 and will retail for $29.99, and if you pre-order now you can snag yourself some exclusive promo cards to boot, and you can see the collection up-close starting on the next slide.

