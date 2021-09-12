Defense carries USC to win No. 2

GREENVILLE, N.C. - Shane Beamer had zero interest in walking out on a limb in the preseason. Anytime Beamer was asked how he’d measure success during his first season as South Carolina’s head coach, the response was generic, laced with coach speak and revealed very little. Even though it’s still unclear how many wins in 2021 will be considered good, at least by Beamer’s standards, this much is certain: Damani Staley could have a big say in the outcome.