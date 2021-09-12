CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Defense carries USC to win No. 2

By Hale McGranahan
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, N.C. - Shane Beamer had zero interest in walking out on a limb in the preseason. Anytime Beamer was asked how he’d measure success during his first season as South Carolina’s head coach, the response was generic, laced with coach speak and revealed very little. Even though it’s still unclear how many wins in 2021 will be considered good, at least by Beamer’s standards, this much is certain: Damani Staley could have a big say in the outcome.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

Beamer, South Carolina start fast heading to No 2 Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has new challenge with his first-year program — handling early success. The Gamecocks, picked sixth in the seven-team SEC East Division, are 2-0 for the first time in four years and just the second time since starting 2012 with six straight wins under Steve Spurrier, who Beamer worked for at South Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
TMZ.com

Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk's Daughter, Kevione, Dead At 19

LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
NFL
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
FanBuzz

The 10 Best Marching Bands in College Football, Ranked

Marching bands are the pride of college football. They remind us why we love our favorite program while leading us to the rhythm of our alma mater’s fight song. A good halftime show is nothing without the built-in pageantry. It’s boring and lame, like reading your vacuum’s owner’s manual. Drum majors make sure we aren’t let down. They lead the band with high struts, waving arms and wearing suits that give me second-hand heat exhaustion.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#East Carolina#American Football#Defense#Gamecocks
hometownsource.com

Fast start carries Rush City to easy win

Rush City senior Lucas McFee set the tone of his team’s season-opening contest against East Central on Thursday, Sept. 2, when, on the first play from scrimmage, he rambled 65 yards for a touchdown. On the Tigers’ second offensive play, junior Shaun Archambault raced 66 yards for a touchdown. And...
RUSH CITY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Tweet From Legendary Oklahoma Coach Is Going Viral

Oklahoma legend Barry Switzer is pretty active on Twitter for his age, but fans are a bit confused by his latest tweet. Switzer, 83, is fairly active on Twitter. He has over 100,000 followers and likes to talk mostly about football. On Thursday morning, Switzer took to Twitter and posted...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

Jaguars: Urban Meyer puts and end USC speculation, now needs to win

Not long after the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans, talk about head coach Urban Meyer leaving the Jags for the USC Trojans arose. He put the speculation to rest in his last sitdown with the local media. Right off the bat, he said his focus is on his current team.
NFL
ktvo.com

Mizzou hopes defense wins championships

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Steve Wilks is the new defensive coordinator at Missouri, where he replaced Ryan Walters after his departure for Illinois. Wilks has been in the NFL since 2005, working in defensive backfields and as the defensive coordinator at a number of stops. He spent one season as...
COLUMBIA, MO
Scarlet Nation

WATCH: Video interviews with USC defensive coaches, players Wednesday

USC's defensive coaches and players met with reporters after practice Wednesday to reflect on their impressive season debut, holding San Jose State to 7 points last weekend, and also to look ahead to the matchup with Pac-12 foe Stanford this Saturday night. Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and defensive line coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
humboldtsports.com

Young Huskies carrying on a winning tradition

The Fortuna boys soccer program will feature a JV team this year, and the Huskies got the new season off to a flying start over the weekend. Fortuna played at Eureka on Saturday, posting a comprehensive 6-0 victory. The Huskies were led by Jesus Herrera and Tone Klobuchar, who each...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy