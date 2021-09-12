CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORECAST: Nice conditions continue into tomorrow; storms possible after dark

Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Conner Lewis isn't ruling out a rumble of thunder for tomorrow night. Here's his latest forecast.

www.wfsb.com

WTVR CBS 6

More showers and storms possible today

RICHMOND, Va. -- The cold front that moved into the region yesterday, along with an offshore low, will serve as the focus for additional showers and storms today. An initial round will develop by late morning, then a few storms will develop this afternoon. The front will wash out over the area this weekend, allowing warmer and drier conditions to return.
RICHMOND, VA
Mysuncoast.com

Morning storms again on Friday possible

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With a generally light winds out of the south to southwest on Friday morning and deep tropical moisture still in play we can expect to see scattered showers and thunderstorms along the coast to start the day. Some of the storms will bring some heavy rain at times for the morning commute or drop off for school.
SARASOTA, FL
#After Dark
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Summertime heat continues into the weekend

Abundant sunshine will lead to another mild afternoon across Kansas with temperatures back above what is considered average for this time of year which is the low to mid 80s. Expect daytime highs to sit into the lower 90s. It will also be windy at times with winds gusting 30 to 40 MPH.
Washington Post

D.C.-area forecast: Muggy today with a couple showers and storms possible

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 4/10: It’s a mostly cloudy and very humid day. Periodic showers and storms may not be as heavy and widespread as Thursday, but still a potential nuisance. Express forecast. Today: Showers and storms possible. Highs:...
KWQC

A few storms will be possible this evening

Quad Cities, IA/IL - A cold front will push into the area this afternoon bringing a chance for a few storms by this evening. Ahead of the front we will push temps into the mid 80s thanks to south winds. The front will become active after 4PM and any storm will dissipate by 8PM with loss of daytime heating. Thus, rain chances will be slim today. NW winds will return overnight sending in slightly cooler air for Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. A quick return to the upper 80s for Sunday and Monday is expected, but another front will arrive late Monday bringing a good chance for much needed rain. Behind this front we will see the return to normal temps in the mid 70s.
WLUC

AM storms followed by nice weekend

A cold front is bringing a line of showers and thunderstorms across the western U.P. during the morning. As the front continues east those storms will weaken and dissipate. A few showers will redevelop during the afternoon in the east. High pressure moves in during the weekend. This will be coupled with an upper-level ridge, which will allow our temperatures to be well above normal.
