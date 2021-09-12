CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

‘Harry Potter’ Star Reveals His Favorite Film in the Franchise

By Krysten Swensen
Inside the Magic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1997, the world was introduced to a young boy wizard named Harry Potter. Four years later, an unknown young actor named Daniel Radcliffe brought Harry Potter to life, and fans all over the world became obsessed with all things wizarding. The Harry Potter fervor has yet to die down and fans still flock to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which can be found at the Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, and Universal Studios Japan.

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
City
Hollywood, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Gary Oldman
Person
Emma Watson
The Hill

Court rules Prince Philip's will to remain sealed for 90 years

London's High Court has ruled that the will of the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, husband to Queen Elizabeth, will remain sealed for 90 years to maintain the monarchy's "dignity." Judge Andrew McFarlane of the court's family division ruled that Philip's will shall remain sealed "and that no copy...
U.K.
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy