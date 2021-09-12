CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYFW's Best Footwear Collaborations For Spring 2022

By Shannon Adducci
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=000pP8_0btQSc1700
From left: Dear Frances for Jason Wu; a Brother Vellies boot from Sergio Hudson; George Esquivel for An Only Child CREDIT: Courtesy of brands

As New York Fashion Week resumes its in-person season for spring ’22, so have its footwear collaborations. In the past, partnerships have run the gamut, from Ugg appearances at Eckhaus Latta to Teva takeovers at the likes of Anna Sui, Jonathan Cohen and more. Then there were the ultra-glam collabs from years past, including Giuseppe Zanotti with Christian Cowan, Christian Louboutin with Naeem Khan, and Manolo Blahnik with Carolina Herrera and many more. In a city where footwear production is the exception, NYFW’s shoe collaborations have become something of a tradition.

This season, the collaborations are a bit more unexpected — and partnered with new names and emerging designers. Here, a look at the footwear collabs populating New York Fashion Week’s spring ’22 season.

Brother Vellies and Sergio Hudson

After making history dressing both Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama for the Presidential Inauguration in January, Hudson kept his momentum going with a see-now, buy-now fall ’21 showing on Thursday that featured more of his combination power suiting and body-conscious dresses, paired with matching knee boots and ankle wrap pumps, done by designer Aurora James’s Brother Vellies. And true to Hudson’s buy-now model, the shoes are also now available on the Brother Vellies site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w1vQK_0btQSc1700
Ankle wrap pumps from Brother Vellies on the runway at Sergio Hudson spring ’22. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sergio Hudson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SkCTH_0btQSc1700
CREDIT: Courtesy of Brother Vellies

George Esquivel and An Only Child

L.A.’s resident footwear maestro lent his expertise to Maxwell Osborne’s collection debut of An Only Child. For his new line, the Public School co-founder paired colorful, slightly retro sportswear-driven separates with a selection of Esquivel’s men’s oxfords and women’s loafers, many of which were paired with striped athletic crew socks in white.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O1X1r_0btQSc1700
Esquivel brogues for the debut collection of An Only Child from Public School’s Maxwell Osborne. CREDIT: Courtesy of An Only Child

Clergerie and Gabriela Hearst

In a spring ’22 collection that went even deeper on artisan craftsmanship, Hearst tapped French heritage footwear maison Clergerie and its creative director David Tourniaire to to create a series of shoes using the brand’s signature raffia and cork (a material Hearst has already employed in her own footwear for its environmentally low impact) that punctuated her knitwear-heavy collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hf0Vv_0btQSc1700
Clergerie for Gabriela Hearst spring ’22. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gabriela Hearst

Dear Frances and Jason Wu

For the second season in a row, Wu went to designer Jane Frances of Dear Frances to create footwear for his collection. Last season, it was a series of brightly colored boots to match his statement coats and floaty dresses. This season, Frances created a series of super-strappy sandals — mostly flat and beach vacation ready — to complement the floaty (equally vacay appropriate floral frocks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0beixD_0btQSc1700
Strappy sandals from Dear Frances for Jason Wu spring ’22. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jason Wu

Teva and John Fleuvog with Anna Sui

Anna Sui’s obsession with Teva has been apparent for a few years now, with the designer sending a new version of the sport sandal down the runway (for spring ’20, she took the collaboration even further, partnering with Liberty London on a special print to go with the Flatform Universal style. Sui continued the collaboration (this time with raffia flowers) and also went back to John Fleuvog, another frequent footwear collaborator, for a series of fluorescent loafers, sandals and the Canadian shoe designer’s signature Munster heels.

Stay tuned for updates on more footwear collaborations from New York Fashion Week’s spring ’22 season.

Refinery29

Black American Culture Was Missing From The Met Gala Red Carpet

The Met Gala, fashion’s most anticipated and glamorous red carpet event, took place last night (Sept. 13) and there’s a lot to unpack. Usually held in May, the gala moved to New York Fashion Week this year due to COVID-19. Requiring vaccinations to attend, the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute hoped to return to normalcy this year, focusing their two-part fashion exhibition on a range of American fashion. Yet, the execution of this year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” reminded us all of what ‘normal’ is to the gatekeepers of American fashion.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Teen Vogue

Instagram’s Met Gala 2021 Table Took the Best Class Photo With Meg Thee Stallion, Saweetie & More

The Instagram table at Met Gala 2021 might just be one of our favorites, thanks to appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, Natalia Bryant, Jordan Alexander, Saweetie, and more. Instagram is the official sponsor of the Met Gala and The Costume Institute’s Two-Part Exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, so the company went all out for this year's ball. The social platform's table at the gala was stacked with so many beloved celebs, and they all took a cute “class photo” together to celebrate the occasion. All we can say is we wish we went to school with these humans.
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Gives a 2021 Twist on Old Hollywood Glamour in a Pink Bralette & Skirt Set at the Met Gala

Kate Hudson found the perfect marriage of old Hollywood glamour and Gen-Z style trends for the 2021 Met Gala last night. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress arrived on the red carpet in a full pink moment, tapping Michael Kors Collection for her evening look. The ensemble offered up a very 2021 twist on classic style thanks to her glittering bralette and maxi skirt set and couture feathered coat. For a glittering finish, Hudson modeled a series of endless jewels from Lorraine Schwartz. To elevate the look further, the actress picked Giuseppe Zanotti for her footwear of choice....
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in Latest Pepe Jeans Ads

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Pepe Jeans is doubling down on Beckhams, casting Brooklyn and his fiancée, the American actress and director Nicola Peltz for the upcoming “Just Us” fall campaign, which shows the two decked in denim and eco-leather pieces. The campaign, which launches Thursday, follows Beckham’s debut for Pepe earlier this year. As reported, he snapped himself wearing Pepe denim at the beach, part of a two-year collaboration with the brand that belongs to the Spanish group AWWG.More from WWDPat McGrath's 'A Technicolour Odyssey' Launch Party at SelfridgesFront Row at Kent & Curwen Men's Fall 2019Inside...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

Kendall Jenner Just Added an Impressive New Title to Her Fashion Resume

Watch: Kendall Jenner Returns to Runway With a Bold Fashion Statement. The supermodel wrapped Keeping Up With the Kardashians, launched her 818 Tequila brand, celebrated a one-year anniversary with Olympic gold medalist boyfriend NBA player Devin Booker and made her stunning return to the runway. Now, Kendall has another big announcement: she is officially the creative director of FWRD, starting Sept. 1.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

I Need a Telescope to See All the "Celestial Crystals" on Anok Yai's Met Gala Gown

The 2019 Met Gala's "Camp" theme still had a prominent influence on many of this year's attendees, but many of those who understood the 2021 Met Gala's "In America" assignment took inspiration from some of history's most influential stars. Much like Yara Shahidi showing up in a head-to-toe Dior outfit inspired by Josephine Baker, model Anok Yai also gave a nod to the 1920s entertainer and civil rights activist. Channeling pique "Old Hollywood" glam, Anok posed on the Costume Institute steps in a figure-hugging Oscar de La Renta dress from the Spring 2022 collection. While Anok and Yara's outfits couldn't have been more different, both paid an honorable tribute to the Jazz Age star.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WALA-TV FOX10

PHOTOS: Trending red carpet looks from Met Gala 2021

(CNN) -- Pop culture's most famous faces descended on the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening to celebrate the fashion industry's party of the year: the Met Gala. Postponed last time around due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the star-studded annual fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute returned to mark the opening of its banner fashion exhibition, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." A-list actors, supermodels, TV drag queens, musicians and athletes all walked the red carpet -- or cream carpet, to be precise -- offering their own unique take on the all-American theme.
BEAUTY & FASHION
