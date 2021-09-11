CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

9/11 prayer at SMMC

By Amanda Duforat
Big Spring Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScenic Mountain Medical Center held a remembrance ceremony Saturday morning in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the tragic day. After a few opening remarks from SMMC President Stacey Brown, the attendees joined in prayer together. The ceremony was concluded with the playing of Taps by Veteran Mike Tarpley.

