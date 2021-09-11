9/11 prayer at SMMC

This week marks the twentieth anniversary of 911, one of the deadliest attacks in modern time. Initially, 2751 people lost their lives, and more than 6,000 people were injured. In 2010 the number of victims had risen to 2,996 for the first responders who had died from exposure. In 2013 another count announced that 1,140 people in the Manhattan area had also died from exposure-causing illnesses. Today more than 10,000 first responders, volunteers, and those who lived and worked near or around the ground zero site now have cancer. Memorials will be held across the country Saturday to honor these victims. New York’s 911 Memorial and Museum urges churches throughout the United States to join them by ringing their bells at 8:46 a.m. Eastern time Saturday, marking when flight 11 hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO