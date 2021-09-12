CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Suspects Charged With Capital Murder In Shooting Death of Off-Duty New Orleans Detective Everett Briscoe

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe three suspects involved in the August shooting death of an off-duty New Orleans police officer vacationing in Houston have been caught. The final suspect, Khalil Nelson, 19, was arrested on September 9. His two accomplices, ​​19-year-old Frederick Jackson, arrested on Aug. 25, and 21-year-old Anthony Jenkins, was captured the following day. All three men face two counts, each of capital murder.

