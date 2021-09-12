Three Suspects Charged With Capital Murder In Shooting Death of Off-Duty New Orleans Detective Everett Briscoe
The three suspects involved in the August shooting death of an off-duty New Orleans police officer vacationing in Houston have been caught. The final suspect, Khalil Nelson, 19, was arrested on September 9. His two accomplices, 19-year-old Frederick Jackson, arrested on Aug. 25, and 21-year-old Anthony Jenkins, was captured the following day. All three men face two counts, each of capital murder.blackchronicle.com
Comments / 2