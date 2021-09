Patrick Garlinghouse and Michael Haughey go back a long time. In scholastic football terms, anyway. “When I was in seventh and eighth grade, Coach would come to the (Junior Terriers) feeder program and watch me play,” said Garlinghouse, now a junior Delaware Valley running bank and linebacker, of his head coach. “He’d tell me, ‘I can’t wait until you get to the high school level’. He’s always been there for me; it was cool. I was excited for this season. I was really looking forward to it.”

FOOTBALL ・ 23 HOURS AGO