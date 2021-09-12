CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'On the Job: The Missing 8' Review: Sprawling, Uneven but Gripping Thriller About Multi-Level Filipino Corruption

By Jessica Kiang
Middletown Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScrappy filmmaking can sometimes deliver superb storytelling, as is proven by Erik Matti’s initially wobbly but increasingly gripping, increasingly thoughtful, increasingly increasing three-and-a-half-hour “On the Job: The Missing 8,” the prolific Filipino director’s Venice-competing sequel to the 2013 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight title “On the Job.” While the film unfolds more like the TV show it’s about to become (together with part one, it is due to be re-edited into a six-episode HBO Asia miniseries), that’s hardly a diss these days. And in its current shape — due largely to screenwriter Michiko Yamamoto’s uncanny ability to keep multiple narrative balls in the air at once — it combines the immersive, occasionally spectacular pleasures of genre cinema with the greedy moreishness of longform TV models. It’s a sprawling, satisfying big-screen binge.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

'7 Prisoners' Review: A Teenage Laborer Chooses Between Integrity and Survival in a Gripping, São Paulo-Set Thriller

Near the beginning of “7 Prisoners,” the illuminated high-rise skyline of São Paulo draws murmurs of admiration from a group of young rural Brazilians as a minivan ferries them into the city for the first time in their lives. They’ve never personally known their world to be so big, though within minutes of Brazilian-American director Alexandre Moratto’s accomplished, socially conscious thriller, it’ll grow smaller than they could ever have imagined. As migrant labor turns swiftly and all too plausibly into modern-day slavery, vivid, in-the-moment terror turns to more sustained, sweaty moral panic: The only way out of this prison, it seems, is to become a jailer yourself.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Azor’ Review: A Swiss Banker Goes Looking for His Missing Partner in This Paranoid Period Thriller

“Show, don’t tell,” says conventional wisdom. “Conceal, conceal, conceal” responds director Andreas Fontana, whose debut feature “Azor” paints a portrait of fear using palpable gaps in conversation. As a Swiss banker, Yvan (Fabrizio Rongione) follows in the footsteps of his missing colleague, and Fontana’s self-assured filmmaking captures a chilling atmosphere against the backdrop of Argentina’s Dirty War. The film seldom wavers from its singular idea and feeling; tonally, it’s a stroll across a plateau by design, but it teeters constantly over that plateau’s edge. A false tropical backdrop and washed-out footage of a well-dressed man with a forced smile yank us into...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Trillo
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Erik Matti
Person
Andrea Brillantes
Person
Maria Ressa
The Guardian

The Collini Case review – tense German legal thriller

This enjoyably slick procedural thriller adapts Ferdinand von Schirach’s international bestseller. In Berlin, just three months after passing the bar, lawyer Caspar Leinen (Elyas M’Barek) agrees to defend ageing Italian murderer Fabrizio Collini (Franco Nero). In an unfortunate coincidence, Collini’s victim is German entrepreneur Hans Meyer (Manfred Zapatka), who was like a dad to Caspar growing up. To make matters worse, his legal opponent is his former professor, Dr Mattinger (Heiner Lauterbach).
MOVIES
vanyaland.com

TIFF 2021 Review: ‘Zalava’ is a swell Iranian exorcism thriller

Editor’s Note: Nick Johnston is here at home remotely covering the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival. Click here for our continuing coverage of TIFF, and click here for our complete archives of this year and past festivals. ***. One of the best things about festivals is their ability to act...
MOVIES
Variety

Michael Caine Starrer ‘Best Sellers’ to Open Hybrid 2021 Raindance Film Festival- Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL Raindance Film Festival, Britain’s largest independent film festival, will return to cinemas this year, reimagined and restructured with a host of new partners and new films. Running Oct. 27 – Nov. 6, this year’s in-person event will partner with several cinemas across London and offer online screenings in the U.K., facilitated by Curzon Home Cinema. After seeing last year’s data, which showed that about 70% of the festival’s online audience was located outside of London, Raindance has made a concerted effort to continue fostering its online reach, resulting in the new partnership with Curzon, which will host pay-per-view screenings of official...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Photography#Filipino#Hbo Asia#La Paz#Machievellian#Roman#Scorsese
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Philippines
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Instagram
blavity.com

Julianne Hough Apologizes After Resurfaced Photos Remind She’s Not Prime Material For A Show About Activism

As Dancing with the Stars alum and actress Julianne Hough faces some tough criticism for her involvement in the new CBS series The Activist, the dancing pro is apologizing for her 2013 blackface scandal where she dressed up as Crazy Eyes from Netflix's Orange is the New Black. According to the New York Post, Hough took to Instagram to address the situation, writing a lengthy statement.
CELEBRITIES
fox29.com

Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers

A series of haunting songs appeared on missing New York woman Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone. Many of the songs, collected on an account she appeared to share with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, focus on love and heartache.
MUSIC
codelist.biz

Co-creator and actor Ben Best dies at 46

Ben Best, who co-created the popular HBO comedy Eastbound & Down with Danny McBride and Jody Hill and also starred as Clegg, is dead. The writer and actor died at the young age of only 46. Sad news for fans of Eastbound & Down: Ben Best, who made up a...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

With ‘King Richard,’ Will Smith Could Become Second Black Man to Be Oscar-Nominated for Acting and Producing

Reinaldo Marcus Green’s sports drama “King Richard” is shaping up to have the same advantage that propelled “The Blind Side” to a best actress Oscar for Sandra Bullock. Its centerpiece is Will Smith, who’s now at the forefront of what is going to be a cutthroat best actor race. “King Richard” is the “Rocky” of tennis movies, but also the “Rocky” for every Black child that will watch this and be inspired to greatness in the future, the kind of inspiration our community doesn’t often see. Smith is one of the most influential and successful ’90s movie stars who has yet...
CELEBRITIES
Amanda Franklin

The bizarre death of Portland model, Rhonda Casto

Was the young model’s death an accident, a suicide, or a murder?. He is either going to propose to me, or he is going to kill me. Rhonda Casto was a beautiful young model from Portland, USA. She was a sweet, caring lady who often helped others. People loved her cheerful and entertaining attitude and often dubbed her as the light of the party.
PORTLAND, OR
Andrei Tapalaga

The Queen Who Died Because No One Was Allowed To Touch Her

The way that some royalties have died in the past is quite questionable and mysterious, however when it comes to deaths that could have been easily averted the cake goes to Queen Sunandha Kumariratana from the 19th century. The queen as well as her daughter and son were as some historians mention “destined” too early death due to a law implied towards the royalties from Thailand.
Popculture

Netflix Loses Hit Franchise to Amazon Prime

Netflix has lost a big hit franchise to another streamer, with a live-action She-Ra series reported to be in development at Amazon Prime. According to Variety, the project is in the early stages, and will be produced by DreamWorks Animation. The company previously produced the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series for Netflix. That show ran for five seasons — a total of 52 episodes — with the fifth and final season debuting in May 2020.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy