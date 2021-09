One System Near North Carolina’s Outer Banks, Another Forming East Of Florida. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) —. Two tropical waves are likely to form into tropical depressions over the weekend, according to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center. And while the ovals on the […] The article Two Tropical Depressions Likely To Form Over Weekend Says Hurricane Center appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO