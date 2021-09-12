Indianapolis Colts: Schedule, record prediction, X-factors for 2021 NFL season

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle, illness) will not practice on Thursday due to a non-COVID-19-related illness. Leonard is looking very questionable to play in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams after he disappointed with only five tackles and a forced fumble in the season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Most fantasy managers are staying away from the Colts defense after they were torched through the air by Seattle, and rightfully so in another daunting matchup against the Rams. On top of Leonard's questionable status, cornerback Xavier Rhodes could miss his second straight game for Indy. Leonard is a must-start linebacker in IDP formats each week, but you should start seriously considering other options if he cannot play this weekend.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO