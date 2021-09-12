Yankees honor 9/11 heroes 20 years later

Sometimes, the best way to win baseball’s offseason is to react rather than act. That’s how I’d advise the Yankees to treat their shortstop search this winter. Shoot, we can even reach into (somewhat) recent Yankees history for a road map: After the 2005 season, with Bernie Williams’ days as an everyday center fielder behind him, Brian Cashman anointed Bubba Crosby as No. 1 on his center-field depth chart, then patiently waited for free agent Johnny Damon’s price tag to drop to a more palatable level (four years and $52 million) and pounced on him. With Damon aboard for four years, albeit only the first two primarily in center field, the Yankees qualified for the postseason three times and won a championship.

