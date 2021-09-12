CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees honor 9/11 heroes 20 years later

MLB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- Emotions were thick at Citi Field on Saturday as the Yankees and Mets participated in a stirring pregame ceremony that remembered the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks 20 years later. Joe Torre and Bobby Valentine -- the managers of the Yankees and Mets at that time, respectively...

www.mlb.com

