Public Safety

9/11: 20 Years Later

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article20 years ago today, terrorism changed the United States forever. Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks on September 11, 2001. The attacks remain as the deadliest foreign violence on US soil. 19 men hijacked four commercial planes and crashed them into both World Trade Center Towers in New...

WABE

Twenty Years Later: The 9/11 Terrorist Attacks

Nearly 3,000 people were killed when 19 members of the Islamist terrorist group al-Qaeda hijacked four airplanes in 2001. The terrorist group intentionally crashed two planes into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. The third plane crashed into the Pentagon in Alexandria, Va. The fourth plane, believed to be headed to the White House, crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pa.
ATLANTA, GA
alicetx.com

20 years later...Remembering 9/11 and honoring first responders

"In New York City something happened that never, never in a million years you would think would happen in this land - our United States of America," said Rotarian Miguel Casarez during a tribute to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Twenty years ago, America was under attack and while South Texas...
POLITICS
Andrei Tapalaga

The Plane Which Disappeared and Reappeared 53 Years Later

BSAALancastrian 3 G-AGWH also known as Stardust in 1947 (Source: Wikimedia Commons) There are many wonders when it comes to planes disappearing out of the bloom with no sign, however, this was even more predominant back in the day when aviation technology was still quite primitive. There are numerous documentaries out there defining the disappearance of aircraft without a sign or other beliefs such as the Bermuda Triangle also known as the Devil’s triangle because of the number of planes that have disappeared in that part of the Atlantic Ocean.
washingtoninformer.com

Hiding in Plain Sight, a 30-Year-Old Hijacking Mystery Solved on 9/11

A breezy and seasonally satisfying Tuesday, September 11, 2001, began with the promise that beat reporters crave – the knowledge that my story would appear on the front page. Riding high from the previous night after attending Michael Jackson’s 30th-anniversary concert at Madison Square Garden, my editor implored that I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

9/11 ‘truther’ conspiracy theorist ousted from Ground Zero memorial ceremony by police

A 9/11 “truther” was ousted on Saturday from the memorial ceremony to mark 20 years since the World Trade Center attacks in New York.The woman, wearing a t-shirt which appeared to read “9/11 They Should Be Alive Truth and Justice” was escorted from the solemn event by two police officers. The woman also wore a small blue ribbon similar to others attending the ceremony.9/11 “truthers” claim that the terrorist attacks in September 2001 were an inside job by the US government.A spokesperson for the Port Authority said the 37-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was taken to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox32chicago.com

9/11 sites: Original satellite images show aftermath of terrorist attacks

Satellite images taken in the days after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 reveal the sobering impact on all three sites as the country prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of a day that changed America. On that Tuesday morning in 2001, two planes hijacked by al-Qaida terrorists crashed...
POLITICS
New York Post

Sister of pilot killed on 9/11 rips Biden for Afghanistan chaos

The sister of an American Airlines pilot killed on 9/11 when his plane slammed into the Pentagon has ripped President Biden over the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan — saying “the terrorists have become so much smarter.”. Debra Burlingame, who lost her brother Charles “Chic” Burlingame III, told Fox News...
POTUS
Military.com

25 Intense Photos Captured at the Pentagon on 9/11

As Americans pause to remember 9/11, the anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon and the crash of flight Flight 93 in Pennsylvania, haunting images of destruction, courage and sacrifice likely leap to mind. We can remember exactly where we were and what we were doing when we learned of the attacks.
PHOTOGRAPHY
wmuk.org

Watch Live: A Day of Remembrances and Reflection: 20 Years After 9/11

On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the nation pauses to remember. Ceremonies take place at memorials in New York City; Shanksville, Pa.; and at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. President Biden travels to all three sites today to pay respects. And former president George W. Bush speaks at the Flight 93 Memorial in Pennsylvania.
FESTIVAL
Terrorism
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Wess Haubrich

Serial killer identified in south Florida

The man in question died in a 2005 plane crash. More than 20 years after his alleged reign of terror began, Roberto Wagner Fernandes, died in a plane crash. He was responsible for three murders over a 14-month stretch according to Broward County officials.
FLORIDA STATE
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS

