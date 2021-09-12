CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa-Iowa State: Hawkeyes put country on notice with statement win over Cyclones

By Nick Kosko
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s nothing like the rivalry between Iowa and Iowa State. On Saturday, the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes took down the No. 9 Cyclones 27-17 for a massive early season win. There were turnovers galore down the stretch after a sloppy start, but the Hawkeyes did what they had to do to get a victory in a hostile road environment. It was the sixth straight win for Iowa over Iowa State in their long storied rivalry, giving Iowa a 46-22 lead all-time.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s “Biggest Challenger”

The reigning national-champion Alabama Crimson Tide continued its dominance into the 2021 season — routing No. 14 Miami 44-13 in their season opener. While it may look like there’s no team equipped to compete with the unstoppable force that is the Bama football program, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one team has a shot.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Oregon State
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
wbrz.com

Daughter of LSU running backs coach passed away, school says

BATON ROUGE - An LSU student who is also the child of a Tigers football coach passed away Monday morning. Kevione Faulk, 19, was an LSU student, a student worker for LSU football and the daughter of running backs coach Kevin Faulk. The LSU Athletics Department released a statement Monday afternoon confirming her passing.
BATON ROUGE, LA
hawkcentral.com

Iowa women's basketball schedule features tough finishing stretch in Big Ten play

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa women's basketball has released its full 2021-22 schedule. The Hawkeyes' finishing stretch in the Big Ten slate stands out the most. It's what was highlighted on Big Ten Network's schedule reveal show when Iowa's slate came up on Wednesday. The Hawkeyes return every starter, boast a national player of the year candidate in Caitlin Clark and should be in the top-10 range when preseason polls are revealed.
IOWA STATE
Gadsden Times

How much did Jacksonville State football get paid to beat FSU on its own field?

The victory for Jacksonville State football goes beyond just the win-loss record on Saturday in Tallahassee. When Zerrick Cooper connected with Damond Philyaw-Johnson on a 59-yard touchdown as time expired to give Jacksonville State its 20-17 victory over Florida State, the Gamecocks got their cake, and got to eat it, too. Jacksonville State overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to pick up the upset victory that allowed the players to celebrate by planting a flag at midfield on the Seminoles’ logo.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Purdy
The Spun

Look: Tweet From Legendary Oklahoma Coach Is Going Viral

Oklahoma legend Barry Switzer is pretty active on Twitter for his age, but fans are a bit confused by his latest tweet. Switzer, 83, is fairly active on Twitter. He has over 100,000 followers and likes to talk mostly about football. On Thursday morning, Switzer took to Twitter and posted...
OKLAHOMA STATE
USA Today

USC could hire a coach away from Oregon -- but it's not Mario Cristobal

Mario Cristobal emerged on Monday afternoon as a possible candidate to replace Clay Helton at USC. Given Urban Meyer’s name was part of the social media buzz following Helton’s dismissal, all sorts of names are going to be mentioned. That doesn’t mean those names should be taken seriously. Urban Meyer...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclones#Ohio State#American Football#Cbs Sports Mobile App#Davideickholt#The Iowa Hawkeyes
WVNews

West Virginia-Virginia Tech renew their long, storied rivalr

For many West Virginia University football fans – especially those who call the southern part of the Mountain State home – there is no bigger rival on the schedule for Virginia Tech. Thanks to the close proximity of Blacksburg, Va., to towns like Bluefield, Peterstown or Lewisburg, the Hokies bring out the same feelings as Pitt for a certain segment of Mountaineer nation.
MOUNTAIN, WV
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football: Five Questions on the Iowa State Cyclones

The #10 Iowa Hawkeyes and #9 Iowa State Cyclones are on a collision course this weekend in what will be an historic meeting between the two programs. Despite being the 68th matchup overall in the Cy-Hawk series, Saturday’s game will feature a pair of top-10 teams for the first time ever in what will be just the second meeting where Iowa State enters the game ranked in the AP top-25.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Iowan

Iowa women’s cross country relies on upperclassmen for leadership

For the last four years, Emma Gordon and Gabby Skopec have participated in one common activity: Running. Gordon has raced for Iowa’s cross country and track teams since 2018. Skopec started running with the Hawkeyes in 2020. Before her career kicked off at the University of Iowa, Skopec ran on...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Iowa cross country kicks off 2021 season at Hawkeye Invite

After two years away from the course, Iowa men’s and women’s cross country kicked off the 2021 season Friday night in the Hawkeye Invitational at the Ashton Cross Country Course. The Hawkeye women ran through the course first, finishing third out of 11 teams at the meet with a total...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy