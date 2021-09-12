Iowa-Iowa State: Hawkeyes put country on notice with statement win over Cyclones

There’s nothing like the rivalry between Iowa and Iowa State. On Saturday, the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes took down the No. 9 Cyclones 27-17 for a massive early season win. There were turnovers galore down the stretch after a sloppy start, but the Hawkeyes did what they had to do to get a victory in a hostile road environment. It was the sixth straight win for Iowa over Iowa State in their long storied rivalry, giving Iowa a 46-22 lead all-time.