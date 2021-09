The #10 Iowa Hawkeyes and #9 Iowa State Cyclones are on a collision course this weekend in what will be an historic meeting between the two programs. Despite being the 68th matchup overall in the Cy-Hawk series, Saturday’s game will feature a pair of top-10 teams for the first time ever in what will be just the second meeting where Iowa State enters the game ranked in the AP top-25.

