Woman committed to mental hospital for Slenderman stabbing to be released

The parents of Anissa Weier leave the Waukesha County Courthouse following a hearing regarding their daughter's attempted murder charges in 2014. On Friday, a judge allowed a conditional release of Anissa Weier from a mental hospital. Photo by Michael Sears/UPI. | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- One of the women involved in the 2014 Slenderman stabbing will be released from a mental hospital after a judge approved her conditional release on Friday.

Anissa Weier will be released from Winnebago Mental Health Institute near Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 13. Following the ruling from Judge Michael O. Bohren, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Bohren concluded that there is no "clear and convincing evidence that the defendant poses a substantial risk of harm to others, herself, or serious property damage."

In 2014, Weier and Morgan Geyser stabbed a fellow classmate 19 times to appease Slenderman. The nearly fatal attack drew worldwide headlines, and the trial of the girls was the subject of the HBO documentary Beware the Slenderman. Originating as an internet meme, Slenderman is a horror character often depicted as a tall, faceless man wearing a suit.

Weier has been committed to the hospital since 2017 after a jury found her not criminally responsible because of mental illness, reports the Journal Sentinel. Weier, now 19, petitioned for her release in March. Under the release plan, Weier will live with her father and remain under constant GPS monitoring. She will be under community supervision until age 37.

In July, a judge ruled that Weier could be released after a supervision plan was approved.

Under the plan, Weier won't be able to access the internet or use social media, or use drugs or alcohol, reports NBC News. Deputy District Attorney Ted Szczupakiewicz raised no objections to the release conditions.

"She looks forward to moving on to a productive life," said Maura A. McMahon, one of Weier's attorneys, according to the Journal Sentinel

Members of the victim's family did not make a statement in court, the paper reported. Geyser continues serving her 40-year-sentence at a mental health facility.