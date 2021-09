My bitterness toward Jagex is entirely down to how the company handled its license to make a Transformers online game. Transformers Universe was first announced as an MMO set in one of the fictional universes for this property that I have a deep and inexplicable love for. Then it wasn’t an MMO any more but a MOBA, and then it wasn’t anything at all because no one cared and it shut down without ever leaving beta. There have been a couple of other abortive attempts to bring the franchise into online spaces that have generally been rather bland shooters or the equivalent, too. It disappoints me.

