Garfield County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Grand Valley, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-11 18:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Grand Valley; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide A cluster of showers will impact portions of northwestern Mesa County through 700 PM MDT At 632 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of showers over Grand Junction, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Grand Junction, Clifton, Orchard Mesa, Fruitvale and Redlands. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 24 and 41. U.S. Highway 50 in Colorado between mile markers 32 and 37. Colorado 141 between mile markers 160 and 162. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

