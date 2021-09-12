CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshon Lattimore Listed as Questionable on Sunday Against Packers

SportsGrid
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Rodgers doesn’t need any advantages when it comes to hurling the ball down the field. With Marshon Lattimore’s participation in question, the New Orleans Saints may be giving the future Hall of Famer more room than he needs to operate. The Saints’ official Twitter account reports that Lattimore is...

www.sportsgrid.com

NFL

