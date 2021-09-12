Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort PPV shuts down after ‘unauthorized distribution’ message stuns fans who paid
Fans who wanted to make the last-second purchase of the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort boxing pay-per-view were welcomed with an ‘unauthorized distribution’ message. The main card of the Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort boxing event held by Triller Fight Club went from odd to problematic after fans who paid for the pay-per-view were welcomed with an “unauthorized distribution of copyright content” message on the Triller live stream.fansided.com
