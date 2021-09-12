CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort PPV shuts down after ‘unauthorized distribution’ message stuns fans who paid

By Curtis Calhoun
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans who wanted to make the last-second purchase of the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort boxing pay-per-view were welcomed with an ‘unauthorized distribution’ message. The main card of the Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort boxing event held by Triller Fight Club went from odd to problematic after fans who paid for the pay-per-view were welcomed with an “unauthorized distribution of copyright content” message on the Triller live stream.

Mike Tyson ‘Removed’ From Holyfield vs. Belfort Fight

The legendary boxer Mike Tyson was advertised to be present at Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort headliner at Triller Fight Club Legends Night 2. Despite, the advertisement by Triller did not attend the event. Evander Holyfield wants to fight Mike Tyson. Despite the first-round TKO loss, Holyfield wants a trilogy...
Vitor Belfort Reveals Evander Holyfield Bank Payment

This upcoming fight between Vitor Belfort and Evander Holyfield is going to be a special one. Not only are these two fighters extremely talented and well paid for being so, but we also have Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr commentating the showdown. Whatever you think about Donald Trump is fine, but one thing is for sure – this truly is a fight all about money and Donald Trump commentating proves just that as Vitor opens up about how money plays a huge role here. Jake Paul ‘Threatens’ UFC Fighter At Bar?
Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
Vitor Belfort
Tito Ortiz
Evander Holyfield
Anderson Silva
Video! Vitor Belfort calls out ‘little b—-h’ Jake Paul after Holyfield win: ‘$30 million winner takes all’

Vitor Belfort is aiming high following his knockout win over Evander Holyfield this Saturday night on FITE TV pay-per-view (PPV). Belfort, who came out swinging in just his second professional boxing match, ended up stopping Holyfield on the feet in the very first round. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was expected to win after Holyfield filled in for Oscar De La Hoya just last week, but Belfort made it look too easy.
Vitor Belfort overwhelms Evander Holyfield in first-round TKO victory

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- Evander Holyfield, months shy of his 59th birthday, was stopped on his feet by former UFC champion Vitor Belfort in the opening round on Saturday night at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The TKO came at 1 minute, 49 seconds. Belfort, 44, swarmed Holyfield from the...
Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield full fight video highlights

Watch Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield full fight video highlights from their clash above, courtesy of FITE TV and other outlets. Belfort vs. Holyfield took place Sept. 11 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Vitor Belfort (2-0) and Evander Holyfield (44-11-2, 1 no-contest) collided in the co-main event. The fight aired live on pay-per-view.
Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort odds, picks, predictions: Boxing insider reveals best bets, props

A pair of former champions square off when boxing legend Evander Holyfield takes on former MMA star Vitor Belfort in the headliner boxing match on Saturday. Belfort, 44, was originally set to take on Oscar De La Hoya, but De La Hoya was forced to withdraw from the event after testing positive for COVID-19. Holyfield, 58, stepped in to fill the role.
Evander Holyfield loses comeback fight by first round TKO

Vitor Belfort eased to a win against former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, securing a TKO victory in the first round. Holyfield looked his age against former UFC light heavyweight champion Belfort, who overwhelmed the 58-year-old right from the very start to force the referee to call a stop to the contest within two minutes.
Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield Triller boxing event shifted to Florida after California refuses to sanction fight

The upcoming Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield Triller boxing event was shifted to Florida after California refused to sanction the fight. Belfort was expected to fight Oscar De La Hoya next weekend, but the former boxing champ was forced to withdraw from the fight after contracting COVID-19. Rather than scrapping the entire event, the promotion was able to get a short-notice replacement in the form of Evander Holyfield to step in and take the fight against Belfort. However, because Holyfield is 58 years old, the California State Athletic Commission refused to sanction the fight to take place in the state. Instead, Triller will move the entire event to Florida.
MMA Junkie Radio #3192: Conor McGregor vs. Machine Gun Kelly, 'Mayhem' Miller, Belfort, more

Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with hosts “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here. On Episode 3,192, the guys react to Conor McGregor’s latest outside-the-cage incident: a near-scuffle with rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards. Plus, they look back at the Triller Fight Club event and discuss Vitor Belfort, Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz. They’ll also hit on Gable Steveson going to the WWE, Jason “Mayhem” Miller’s latest arrest, Houston Alexander and more. Tune in!
Jake Paul Leaks Heartbreaking Evander Holyfield News

The YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer Jake Paul recently said that boxing legend Evander Holyfield should not have been allowed to fight Vitor Belfort by Triller, saying it was risky for his health. It is to be noted that Holyfield suffered a loss after a dominant performance by Vitor Belfort at Saturday’s Triller Fight Club ‘Legends Night 2’ event. Vitor Belfort Using Drug For Evander Holyfield Fight?
Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort card, start time, channel guide

Former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield returns to the boxing ring against former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort. A lot is going on with the Saturday, Sept. 11 Triller Fight Club boxing card. Former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield will fight former MMA champion Vitor Belfort in a professional boxing match.
Evander Holyfield vs. Belfort PPV Suffers Sad Cancelation

Jim Lampley recently opted out of calling the boxing bout between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort. Lampley had called many Holyfield fights. He knows the 58-year old has no business being in the ring. Evander Holyfield is eyeing to put up a dominating performance. The Hall of Famer has been...
