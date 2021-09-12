CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Week 3's must-see game: Holland Hall (2-0) at Metro Christian (2-0)

By Barry Lewis
Tulsa World
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 3’s must-see game: Holland Hall (2-0) at Metro Christian (2-0) The matchup: A showdown between two defending state champions and top-ranked teams that are located about 5½ miles apart. Last year, Class 3A Holland Hall defeated 2A Metro 42-7 as it avenged the Patriots’ 35-13 victory in 2019. Another marquee game on Friday is in 6AII as No. 3 Stillwater visits top-ranked Bixby in a rematch of state finals in 2018 and ‘19.

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

CFB Insider Says USC Job Is 1 Coach’s To Turn Down

USC isn’t the job it once was, but it should have a wide selection of some of the top options in the college football coaching world following the program’s firing of Clay Helton on Monday. A college football insider believes the Trojans are targeting one coach in particular. We’ve already...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Patriots#American Football#Holland Hall
Tulsa World

Lincoln Christian QB Max Brown debuts in All-World rankings

Each week, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ previous week’s position in parentheses:. 1. Braylin Presley,Bixby, RB, Sr. (1) After a bye...
HIGH SCHOOL
chatsports.com

Memphis true freshman QB Seth Henigan is already taking college football by storm

The Memphis Tigers have established an identity as an offensive juggernaut since joining the American Athletic Conference. Memphis is one of five programs — joining the ranks of Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, and Georgia — to win eight games or more in each of the last seven seasons. The Tigers’ sustained level of excellence is highly connected to the level of caliber quarterback play that has graced the campus in the last decade.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
texasfootball.com

Preview and Prediction: Celina (2-0) vs. Argyle (2-0)

A huge 4A matchup is going down in Week 3 as 2020 Division I State Champions Argyle face off against Celina at Eagle Stadium in Argyle. Argyle has continued their winning form as they dispatched a depleted Texarkana Pleasant Grove team last week, 62-21. Quarterback Jacob Robinson threw a touchdown...
ARGYLE, TX
texasfootball.com

Preview and Prediction: Southlake Carroll (2-0) vs. Prosper (2-0)

Southlake Carroll looks to continue to march onwards towards the playoffs while Proper looks to provide the upset in this non-district 6A match-up. It may have been a little close for comfort but Carroll was able to pull out the win against a very robust Rockwall-Heath offense, winning 36-35. The...
FOOTBALL
kmaland.com

KMAland Softball (9/3): Plattsmouth goes 2-0

(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth went 2-0 at the Omaha North Tournament on Friday in KMAland softball. Aimee Dasher hit a home run and drove in three, and Amelia Field posted a hit and two RBI for Plattsmouth in the win. Grace Vandenburgh threw three three-hit innings with six strikeouts without allowing a run.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
pistolsfiringblog.com

Daily Bullets (Sept. 12): Pretty or Not, OSU is 2-0

The Daily Bullets are brought to you by Hoboken Coffee: Get 20% off your first order. • If you haven’t already done so, check out Marshall’s 10 Thoughts on OSU-Tulsa. You won’t regret it. [PFB]. • Kyle Boone doled out report cards after the ugly win. [PFB]. • OSU really...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Dynasty Football Factory

Devy Players of the Week

After a disappointing individual performance in a Week 1 loss to Virginia Tech, the Junior 6’1" 220 lbs. QB bounced back in a big way against the clearly outmatched Georgia State Panthers. In Week 2 Howell completed 72.4% of his passes for 353 yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions, a stark improvement from his 53.1% completion percentage and one touchdown with three interceptions. However, what got Sam Howell on the list today was he rushing in Week 2. Howell gashed Georgia State for 104 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
FOOTBALL
Bring Me The News

Could P.J. Fleck leave the Gophers for USC?

When a program like the Gopher football team has success, it's only a matter of time until the bigger schools start calling. With USC firing head coach Clay Helton earlier this week, it appears that the Trojans have their eyes set on P.J. Fleck to replace him. According to BetOnline,...
NFL
Tulsa World

High school notebook: `Unity in adversity' lifts Bristow softball

There’s a team in Class 4A mowing down opponents, and it resides in District 4A-5. Bristow is 23 games into its season and sits at 19-4 overall and 10-1 in district. Junior pitcher McKenna Ingram has been leading the way for the Pirates in the pitching circle, where she has gone 12-3 with seven shutouts and three no-hitters. She has logged 176 strikeouts with a 0.70 ERA.
BRISTOW, OK
Tulsa World

Bill Haisten: ‘This is my town’ – Sand Springs’ Ty Pennington represents a great family tradition

SAND SPRINGS — When seven people are interviewed for a story, you wind up with quotes that range from pretty good to really good to sensational. In this piece about quarterback Ty Pennington and his family’s deep-rooted relationship with the Sand Springs community and Charles Page High School athletics, Keaton Campbell gets credit for the sensational quote.
SAND SPRINGS, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy