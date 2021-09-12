Winds prevent balloons to air at Huff n’ Puff event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hot air balloons may not reach the Topeka skies on Saturday night at the Huff n’ Puff event. Organizers say FAA regulations are not allowing their air balloons to take flight due to high wind. Brian Carlson, Weather Officer for Huff and Puff, said they have FAA rules not allowing them to fly over 10 knots but the wind swirling 1,000 feet of the ground at the time they were supposed to take off was around 30 knots (35 mph).