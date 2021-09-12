Patricia Damaso
Beaver - Patricia Jeanne Damaso, 85, of Beaver, formerly of Hopewell Twp., passed away on September 5, 2021 at her home. Born on January 31, 1936, in Sewickley, to the late Hugh and Myrtle Summers. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church. She enjoyed taking care of her many beloved dogs as she was a true dog lover. As part owner of the family businesses of Center Deli and Rossi's Market, she always greeted the customers with a smile. She also worked at various doctor's offices as a medical assistant over the years.www.timesonline.com
