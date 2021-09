CORVALLIS – Oregon State defensive end Cody Anderson knew he had to get this right, even if it meant outsprinting Jaydon Grant and Trevon Bradford. Anderson comes from a family of military and first responders. He knows all the rules of the U.S. flag. Anderson has a flag hanging in the living room of Corvallis apartment, and he explains the stars properly face the north.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO