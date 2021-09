It is truly sad that Edmonds government has lost all dignity. Our expectations of good governance in our city are long gone. Citizens regularly bring their heartfelt concerns to the council in public comments in hopes of giving input to our city electeds. They are dismissed by the mayor and Councilmembers Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Laura Johnson, Luke Distelhorst and Susan Paine, unless it is to criticize them. In our opinion, city council meetings have gone from watching Mayor Nelson and the Gang of Four to watching a three-ring circus, because official duties are not being taking seriously.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO