The 49ers visit the Eagles for Week 2 of the 2021 season, and Niner Noise joined forces with FanSided’s Inside the Iggles to preview the matchup. For the second time in three seasons, the San Francisco 49ers are forced to open up their regular-season campaign with a two-game road trip. And after holding off the Detroit Lions in a stress-inducing 41-33 Week 1 victory that was riddled with injuries, the Niners now focus their collective attention on the 1-0 Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.

