Camel Reilly Wilson finishes 5th at Chief National Invitational, Sam Kjerstad finishes 9th
The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school cross-country traveled to the Chief National Invitational state preview meet Saturday in Ethete. Campbell County senior Reilly Wilson was the top-finisher from Gillette with a time of 20 minutes, 21.26 seconds to finish in fifth place for the girls. Camel Sam Kjerstad also finished inside the top 10 for the boys in ninth place with a time of 17:15.87.www.gillettenewsrecord.com
