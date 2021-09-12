CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Campbell County, WY

Camel Reilly Wilson finishes 5th at Chief National Invitational, Sam Kjerstad finishes 9th

Gillette News Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school cross-country traveled to the Chief National Invitational state preview meet Saturday in Ethete. Campbell County senior Reilly Wilson was the top-finisher from Gillette with a time of 20 minutes, 21.26 seconds to finish in fifth place for the girls. Camel Sam Kjerstad also finished inside the top 10 for the boys in ninth place with a time of 17:15.87.

www.gillettenewsrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Campbell County, WY
Gillette, WY
Sports
Campbell County, WY
Sports
City
Gillette, WY
City
Sheridan, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camels#Ethete#105th#Bolts
The Hill

Court rules Prince Philip's will to remain sealed for 90 years

London's High Court has ruled that the will of the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, husband to Queen Elizabeth, will remain sealed for 90 years to maintain the monarchy's "dignity." Judge Andrew McFarlane of the court's family division ruled that Philip's will shall remain sealed "and that no copy...
U.K.
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy