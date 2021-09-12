CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Falls, PA

Patricia “Patty” Campbell Coghlan

Beaver County Times
 5 days ago

Age 68, died at home in Ben Avon with her family by her side, on August 30, 2021, after a battle with colon cancer. Patty was born August 28, 1953, in Beaver Falls, PA, to parents Ruth (Hunter) and Jack Campbell. Patty attended Lindenwood College near St. Louis, MO; Chatham College; and Penn State University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Art History. For over 30 years, Patty was married to Matthew Coghlan. They had two children, Sarah and Liam. Patty was devoted to her children and was a marvelous stay-at-home mom for many years. Later, Patty became a preschool teacher and then worked as an administrative assistant. Patty was the kindest person you could meet. She was thoughtful and considerate, smart and independent, creative and fun, always accepting of others, and she made a mean chocolate chip cookie. Patty had an expansive vocabulary, kept up on the latest music, and remained informed on current events in an ever-changing world. She will be dearly missed by a great many people whose lives were forever changed for the better from having known her. Patty is survived by her loving children, Sarah (Don Rugh) and Liam, her devoted sister Susan Hill (Michael), her pride and joy, grandson Torin, sister-in-law Ann Stowe (Peter), brothers-in-law Patrick Coghlan (Deedy) and Kevin Coghlan (Jisen), as well as two nieces, four nephews, ten great nieces and great nephews, cousins Ann Beyer and Jill Fouts, and numerous other extended family members. A visitation for family and friends will be held at Community Presbyterian Church of Ben Avon on October 2nd from 10am-1pm, followed by a memorial service at 1pm. Donations can be made in Patty's name to NPR or CPCBA. Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

www.timesonline.com

