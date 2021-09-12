CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

‘We’ll pray for the best’: K-State QB Skylar Thompson out indefinitely with knee injury

By ORDER REPRINT
Kansas City Star
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second straight year, Skylar Thompson’s health status is in question. Kansas State football fans are once again worried about the future availability of the Wildcats’ starting quarterback after he was forced to leave a 31-23 victory against Southern Illinois with an injury to his right knee on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. He suffered the injury when he came up lame attempting to throw a block for running back Deuce Vaughn.

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

K-State grinds out win, loses Thompson

MANHATTAN, Kan. — What started out as a lively, electric environment inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium quickly turned south on Saturday. Midway through the first quarter, K-State starting quarterback Skylar Thompson came up lame while blocking for teammate Deuce Vaughn on a broken play. After being attended to by K-State training staff, Thompson was assisted to the injury tent with an apparent knee injury.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Fired Up: Discussing the impact of losing quarterback Skylar Thompson to injury

Editor’s Note: Fired Up takes an answer from an episode of the Powercat Podcast or other media appearance and turns what was spoken by a GoPowercat.com staff member into text. The question: During the September 13, 2021, episode of Big 12 This Morning on SiriusXM (Channel 375), host Ari Temkin...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
nevadasportsnet.com

Nevada will play a Kansas State team without star QB Skylar Thompson

Nevada's challenge at Kansas State got a little easier over the weekend when the Wildcats' star quarterback Skylar Thompson suffered a leg injury that will keep him out of Saturday's game against the Wolf Pack. Thompson, a sixth-year senior, went down via a none contact injury while trying to block...
KANSAS STATE
The Manhattan Mercury

K-State confident it will overcome Skylar Thompson's absence with an improved Will Howard

For Chris Klieman, watching Skylar Thompson writhing in pain last week after another early season injury felt like reliving a nightmare he's not even a year removed from. For Will Howard, being forced into action in medias res and tasked with shouldering the load as the primary quarterback with Thompson was a case of déjà vu. Yet the head coach and sophomore quarterback weren't the only people in Bill Snyder Family Stadium — not to mention those watching the game on television — recalling bad memories from last season.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Kurtz
Person
Bill Snyder
Person
Chris Klieman
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
On3.com

Oklahoma Sooners issue apology to fans who attended Nebraska game

Oklahoma Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione has issued an apology to fans who attended Saturday’s game against Nebraska. In a Twitter post Sunday, Castiglione acknowledged the concession operations were not up to Sooner standards. “We want to acknowledge the complaints we have received about concession operations from fans attending yesterday’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K State#Manhattan#American Football#Kansas State#Texas Tech
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hammered on social media after stunning admission in Monday press conference

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee will have a new starting QB Saturday, per report

Tennessee has reportedly settled in on its starting quarterback as the Volunteers take on Tennessee Tech at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. According to GoVols247 and 247Sports’ Patrick Brown, Hendon Hooker will start behind center against the Golden Eagles. Hooker will play in place of Joe Milton, who suffered a lower-body injury in the Vols’ loss to Pittsburgh on Sept. 11.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College football upset picks: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert in Week 4

College football upset picks have been prosperous early with ranked teams going down, but which teams are now in danger with Oklahoma in Week 4?. Top 25 teams have been getting upset at a seemingly breakneck pace early in the 2021 college football season and that trend didn’t let up a week ago. Not only did Michigan State wax Miami, West Virginia topple Virginia Tech and Fresno State get UCLA but we also saw Ohio State, Clemson, Coastal Carolina and Oklahoma play much tighter games than expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
audacy.com

Jones: 'It's going to be difficult' for Alabama to reclaim SEC title

Last weekend, the college football world learned that Alabama is vulnerable -- the defending national champions survived a scare in Gainesville, defeating SEC rival Florida, 31-29, in an unexpected nail-biter. And while the Crimson Tide remain undefeated and the top-ranked program in the country, CBS Sports analyst Brian Jones harbors...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Veteran College Football Quarterback Announces He’s Retiring

A veteran college football quarterback who spent time at three different college football programs has decided to retire. Bailey Hockman, a four-star recruit in the 2017 class, has decided to retire from football in order to spend more time with family. The former Middle Tennessee State, N.C. State and Florida...
COLLEGE SPORTS
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Arizona Cardinals are winning but their QB Kyler Murray is frustrated

Kyler Murray and they Arizona Cardinals are 2-0 but they had a nail biter last week against the Minnesota Vikings and that flustered their starting quarterback. Murray is frustrated with the self inflicted penalties, sacks and interceptions against the Vikings. “I see it all out there,” Murray said. “I understand...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy