Theodora Carla Gammans
Theodora Carla Gammans, died peacefully in her sleep on September 7, 2021 in Murfreesboro, TN. She was the mother of 11 children, 24 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She is survived by nine of her children, Nelson James Gammans, Jr. (Debra), Emily Gammans Restifo (Philip), Jonathan Gammans (Maura), Gregory Gammans (Brenda), Elizabeth Gammans, Alice Gammans Carpenter (Joseph), Thomas Gammans (Sarah), Mary Gammans Klein (Dean), Charles Carroll Gammans. (Marylou); 24 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Two of her children, Theodore and Eric Gammans pre-deceased her.www.murfreesboropost.com
