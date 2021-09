ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Staying in your own home for as long as possible is the goal for many senior citizens. A new St. Louis startup wants to make that goal a reality. Brian Hardecker is the founder of Truehold Real Estate and Home Services. His company buys homes and then leases them back to the former owners. They get the equity from the house sale and continue to live in their home.

