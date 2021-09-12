£35 to have a swab shoved up your nose… The joy of travel

Adjust the ALLER 100% Cotton Face Masks to fit you just right and enjoy maximum comfort. Designed with an adjustable nose piece and adjustable ear straps, these masks ensure they conform to you. Moreover, they have a pocket opening for you to place the filter in, and you get two reusable filters with the mask. Designed in Canada, they meet AFNOR Type 1 and Health Canada guidelines to help keep you healthy. What’s more, made of 100% premium cotton, they need to be hand washed for cleaning. It’s worth it, though, as just one of these masks replaces 150 disposable ones. In fact, both the mask and the filter are reusable. Choose from 4 different sizes: kids, medium, large, and extra large. And this gender-neutral mask comes in 12 colors, too, all of which are limited edition—besides the black. Select from hues like Fresh Green, Natural Cotton, and Merlot Red.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO