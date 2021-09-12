CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
£35 to have a swab shoved up your nose… The joy of travel

By Kevincm
Well, I had a little fun in the real world today, as I attempt to escape the office and head back into the yonder. And of course, to land in a country, in most cases you need some sort of test to prove you’re not carrying COVID. In this case, I needed a Lateral Flow Test.

