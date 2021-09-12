CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'On the Job: The Missing 8' Review: Sprawling, Uneven but Gripping Thriller About Multi-Level Filipino Corruption

By Jessica Kiang
Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScrappy filmmaking can sometimes deliver superb storytelling, as is proven by Erik Matti’s initially wobbly but increasingly gripping, increasingly thoughtful, increasingly increasing three-and-a-half-hour “On the Job: The Missing 8,” the prolific Filipino director’s Venice-competing sequel to the 2013 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight title “On the Job.” While the film unfolds more like the TV show it’s about to become (together with part one, it is due to be re-edited into a six-episode HBO Asia miniseries), that’s hardly a diss these days. And in its current shape — due largely to screenwriter Michiko Yamamoto’s uncanny ability to keep multiple narrative balls in the air at once — it combines the immersive, occasionally spectacular pleasures of genre cinema with the greedy moreishness of longform TV models. It’s a sprawling, satisfying big-screen binge.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Karen’ Review: A Perfectly Nice First Name Is Further Sullied by This Clunky Thriller

Beginning with a shot of a chalk-drawn Black Lives Matter sign being washed away by its eponymous busybody and somehow getting less subtle from there, “Karen” lives up — or down, rather — to the expectations set by its infamous trailer, which went viral for all the wrong reasons earlier this summer. From the title (which in recent years has become a pejorative term for entitled white women) to nearly every narrative beat, writer-director Coke Daniels’ satirical thriller offers little in the way of incisive social commentary or thrills. “She seems nice,” Imani (Jasmine Burke) says to her husband Malik (Cory...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Azor’ Review: A Swiss Banker Goes Looking for His Missing Partner in This Paranoid Period Thriller

“Show, don’t tell,” says conventional wisdom. “Conceal, conceal, conceal” responds director Andreas Fontana, whose debut feature “Azor” paints a portrait of fear using palpable gaps in conversation. As a Swiss banker, Yvan (Fabrizio Rongione) follows in the footsteps of his missing colleague, and Fontana’s self-assured filmmaking captures a chilling atmosphere against the backdrop of Argentina’s Dirty War. The film seldom wavers from its singular idea and feeling; tonally, it’s a stroll across a plateau by design, but it teeters constantly over that plateau’s edge. A false tropical backdrop and washed-out footage of a well-dressed man with a forced smile yank us into...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Trillo
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Erik Matti
Person
Andrea Brillantes
Person
Maria Ressa
Variety

‘7 Prisoners’ Review: A Teenage Laborer Chooses Between Integrity and Survival in a Gripping, São Paulo-Set Thriller

Near the beginning of “7 Prisoners,” the illuminated high-rise skyline of São Paulo draws murmurs of admiration from a group of young rural Brazilians as a minivan ferries them into the city for the first time in their lives. They’ve never personally known their world to be so big, though within minutes of Brazilian-American director Alexandre Moratto’s accomplished, socially conscious thriller, it’ll grow smaller than they could ever have imagined. As migrant labor turns swiftly and all too plausibly into modern-day slavery, vivid, in-the-moment terror turns to more sustained, sweaty moral panic: The only way out of this prison, it...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘On the Job: The Missing 8’: Film Review | Venice 2021

Cinema genre specialist Erik Matti and his screenwriter spouse, Michiko Yamamoto, return to the world of 2013’s On the Job with this ambitious three-hour-and-twenty-eight-minute sequel, which will soon be re-edited, along with its predecessor, into a six-episode limited miniseries for HBO Asia. Even at near-Irishman length, it works pretty darn well as a feature, widening the cops-‘n’-crooks scope of the Manila-set first film to focus on the role of journalism in holding politicians to account. The setting this time is the municipality of La Paz, ruled over by Mayor Pedring Eusebio (Dante Rivero), the outwardly beloved head of a diplomatic dynasty...
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Collini Case review – tense German legal thriller

This enjoyably slick procedural thriller adapts Ferdinand von Schirach’s international bestseller. In Berlin, just three months after passing the bar, lawyer Caspar Leinen (Elyas M’Barek) agrees to defend ageing Italian murderer Fabrizio Collini (Franco Nero). In an unfortunate coincidence, Collini’s victim is German entrepreneur Hans Meyer (Manfred Zapatka), who was like a dad to Caspar growing up. To make matters worse, his legal opponent is his former professor, Dr Mattinger (Heiner Lauterbach).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Photography#Filipino#Hbo Asia#La Paz#Machievellian#Roman#Scorsese
awardswatch.com

Venice Review: Ana Lily Amirpour’s ‘Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon’ is a vibrantly stylish, yet uneven ride [Grade C+]

Ana Lily Amirpour’s latest film, after a five-year absence due to her venturing into the world of TV, will take audiences on a stylish, hipster ride throughout the grungy streets of New Orleans. Barring Last Night in Soho, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon is, without a doubt, one of the wildest films of the Venice Film Festival thus far. Despite the manic goings-on here, Amirpour’s film is lurid, somewhat mellow, and full of energy.
MOVIES
Houston Chronicle

Review: ‘The Card Counter’ a royal flush of gripping moviemaking

Filmmaker Paul Schrader is one of the architects of the brooding antihero character archetype. Back in 1976, he sketched the blueprint, Travis Bickle, in Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver,” and in 2017, his film “First Reformed” raged with a despairing sorrow that seemed to have only hardened over the years. His latest, “The Card Counter,” is that despair crystallized into a diamond-tipped drill, a tool for burrowing into the darkest parts of the American psyche.
HOUSTON, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Pedro Almodóvar, Javier Bardem Feature in Spanish Shortlist for Oscar Submission - Global Bulletin

Spain has selected a high profile trio of films as finalists for the country’s 2021 International Feature Oscar submission. The favorite, at least at this early stage, is Pedro Almodóvar’s “Madres paralelas” (“Parallel Mothers“), which just saw lead Penelope Cruz take the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival. The film, which world premiered at the Italian event, was also a contender for the Golden Lion for best film and the Queer Lion.
MOVIES
Variety

Michael Caine Starrer ‘Best Sellers’ to Open Hybrid 2021 Raindance Film Festival- Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL Raindance Film Festival, Britain’s largest independent film festival, will return to cinemas this year, reimagined and restructured with a host of new partners and new films. Running Oct. 27 – Nov. 6, this year’s in-person event will partner with several cinemas across London and offer online screenings in the U.K., facilitated by Curzon Home Cinema. After seeing last year’s data, which showed that about 70% of the festival’s online audience was located outside of London, Raindance has made a concerted effort to continue fostering its online reach, resulting in the new partnership with Curzon, which will host pay-per-view screenings of official...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Instagram
Variety

Venice Film Festival Moves Italian Box Office Needle With Auspicious ‘King of Laughter’ Launch

The Venice Film Festival is exerting a positive impact on the Italian box office where Mario Martone’s “The King of Laughter” (“Qui Rido Io”) got a boost over the weekend from its Lido launch that landed the Toni Servillo-starrer in the number two spot after Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” Italy’s box office results this past weekend saw “King of Laughter,” in which Servillo plays Neapolitan theater luminary Eduardo Scarpetta, score €314,840 ($372,000) from 291 screens via 01 Distribution for a €1,079 ($1,276) per screen average. That’s not bad considering that Italian movie theaters are operating at...
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

'They Are Our Stories to Tell': How Producers of Color Are Fighting for Their Seat at the Hollywood Table

Diversity and authenticity in storytelling have always been critical, but only in recent years has Hollywood seemed to take notice. Throughout most of the history of American film and television, stories of people of color were more often than not told through the lens of a white creator. Many have sounded the alarm for years that by doing things this way, the nuance and culture of those being portrayed is lost or misrepresented. In recent years there has been some progress, though there is still a long way to go, in part because the number of white writers and producers who are signing multi-year deals still greatly outweighs the number of people of color who are put in such prime positions.
ENTERTAINMENT
IndieWire

‘Arrebato’ Trailer: Pedro Almodóvar’s Favorite Spanish Cult Horror Movie Gets Its First U.S. Run

Late Spanish director Iván Zulueta’s lost cult horror masterpiece “Arrebato” — also known in English as “Rapture” — is finally getting its first United States theatrical run four decades after opening abroad in 1980. It also happens to be among the favorite horror movies of fellow Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar. Altered Innocence will release this brain-bending, phantasmagoric blend of heroin, sex, and Super-8 beginning at the Anthology Film Archive in New York on October 1, followed by a Los Angeles release in the Nuart on October 8. Exclusive to IndieWire, watch the trailer for the new restoration below. Here’s the synopsis...
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

How Film Festivals Safely Made Their In-Person Return With COVID-19 Precautions

With all due respect to the streamers who kept us distracted during the pandemic, movies were meant to be seen on the big screen, in the company of others and, ideally, debated and dissected with fellow cinephiles as we exit the theater. Cautiously reopening megaplexes have restored that experience to...
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Elizabeth Banks, David Wain Reunite for Musical Feature 'Where the Fore Are We?' at Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

Filmmakers and stars Elizabeth Banks and David Wain of “Wet Hot American Summer” are reuniting for a new movie musical at Amazon Studios. Wain is directing the project, titled “Where the Fore Are We?”, and will produce with Banks and partner Max Handelman via their Brownstone Productions. Wain wrote the script with Zach Reino and Jess McKenna. Alison Small is executive producing.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Thomas Augsberger's Eden Rock Media Launches ERM Docs with 'Reinventing Mirazur' (EXCLUSIVE)

Los Angeles-based producer Thomas Augsberger is launching ERM Docs, a new documentary division at his Eden Rock Music label whose first title, “Reinventing Mirazur,” will world premiere at the San Sebastian Festival. A portrait of the extraordinary daring of Argentine-born chef Mauro Colagreco whose three Michelin star restaurant, Mirazur, on...
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Lionsgate Play Streaming Platform Launched in Malaysia

The service is being launched at a price point of RM19.90 per month ($4.77). Telekom Malaysia (Unifi TV) subscribers will be able to access Lionsgate Play at RM14.90 ($3.57) per month, and its premium subscribers will have access as a part of the existing bundles at launch. More from Variety.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy