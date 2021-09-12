Toronto 22, Baltimore 7
A-singled for Bichette in the 6th. b-struck out for Urías in the 6th. c-singled for Mateo in the 6th. d-grounded out for Guerrero Jr. in the 8th. LOB--Toronto 6, Baltimore 4. 2B--Grichuk (23), Jansen 3 (11), Valera (5), Hays (22). HR--Gurriel Jr. (18), off Lowther; Guerrero Jr. (44), off Lowther; Lamb (7), off Watkins; Hernández (27), off Watkins; Gurriel Jr. (19), off Baumann; Mountcastle (28), off Matz; Santander (17), off Matz; Wynns (3), off Thornton. RBI--Hernández 5 (102), Gurriel Jr. 7 (78), Guerrero Jr. (102), Jansen 4 (19), Valera 3 (10), Lamb (18), Grichuk (80), Gutierrez (16), Wynns 3 (13), Mountcastle (79), Santander (47), Hays (60).
