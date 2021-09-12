Rams vs. Bears: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Chase Young was surprisingly silent in Week 1 for the Washington Football Team. Young made some noise in Week 2 for Washington, but for the wrong reasons. The reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year was called for a roughing the passer penalty on New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones that led to New York's first touchdown of the game. On a second-and-12 from the Washington 16-yard line, Young went through two Giants linemen -- one being Andrew Thomas -- to get to Jones. As the Giants quarterback was trying to get rid of the ball, Young hit the quarterback to the ground and was awarded a 15-yard penalty for his efforts.

