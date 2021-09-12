Rams vs. Bears: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
Last Season Records: Los Angeles 10-6; Chicago 8-8 The Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams will face off at 8:20 p.m. ET Sept. 12 at SoFi Stadium to kick off their 2021 seasons. Chicago is coming off of an 8-8 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the New Orleans Saints 21-9. Los Angeles advanced one round further, losing to the Green Bay Packers 32-18 in the second round of the playoffs.www.cbssports.com
