GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 released the TV schedule and kickoff times for the six games involving conference teams on September 25 and there's only one game being relegated to Big 12 on ESPN+, the streaming service that can access all but Oklahoma and Texas home games. As Fitz explains, K-State and Oklahoma State have the most Big 12 victories of the eight returning schools once OU and UT leave for the SEC, but it's their game that will kick at 6 p.m. on ESPN+. And while he doesn't think there's any conspiracy here, Fitz also would not be surprised if ESPN conspired to lower the ratings for teams involved in the new 12-team Big 12 in order to lower the price paid for future media rights.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO