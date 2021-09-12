CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We’ll pray for the best’: K-State QB Skylar Thompson out indefinitely with knee injury

By Kellis Robinett
Wichita Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second straight year, Skylar Thompson’s health status is in question. Kansas State football fans are once again worried about the future availability of the Wildcats’ starting quarterback after he was forced to leave a 31-23 victory against Southern Illinois with an injury to his right knee on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. He suffered the injury when he came up lame attempting to throw a block for running back Deuce Vaughn.

www.kansas.com

Comments / 1

