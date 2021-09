The volleyball Tigers of T-or-C Middle School (TCMS) celebrated after a pair of wins in their home opener Tuesday, August 31. Both the Tiger’s seventh and eighth grade teams came away with victories, and decisive ones, wining their respective matches in straight sets, or games. At the middle school level, volleyball matches are played to the best of three sets. If there is a tie-breaking third set needed, then just as at the high school level, it is played to 15 points. The eighth-grade team won their sets, 25-19 and 25-23, and the seventh-grade scores were 25-11 and 25-21. In neither match was a tiebreaking third set needed for the Tigers to secure the victory.

