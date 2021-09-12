CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Pierce, FL

National Navy SEAL Museum debuts 9/11 remembrance exhibit to honor lives lost in terrorist attacks

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The National Navy SEAL Museum unveiled a special 9/11 exhibit Saturday on the 20th anniversary of the attacks that changed America.

The 9/11 20th Remembrance installation was designed to commemorate the innocent lives lost during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Officials said Navy SEALs were reluctantly thrust into the spotlight following the killing of Osama bin Laden, the terrorist responsible for the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Operation Neptune Spear proved to be a significant step in the nation’s fight against Al Qaeda, but also created significant interest in the covert warriors.

The museum’s permanent 9/11 exhibit spotlights the service of Navy SEALs in a reverse chronological timeline, starting from that horrible day in America’s history.

With the addition to this exhibit, special homage is paid to the victims who lost their lives to these abhorrent acts of terrorism.

“The tragic events of 9/11 put Navy SEALs on the map publicly. While reluctant to be named in any mission, SEALs have been intrinsic in the fight against the global war on terror. Our museum educates the public about the capabilities and humility of SEALs, and this exhibit serves as a powerful reminder of why we are trained to do what we do for the preservation of freedom and safety,” said Grant Mann, retired Navy SEAL.

The 9/11 20th Remembrance exhibit will run through Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, and was made possible by support of the Pentagon, Shine a Light Films, AVTC Production Group, Dana Beach and the family of John Moran.

Officials said the National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum is the only museum dedicated solely to preserving the history of the U.S. Navy SEALs and their predecessors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oja8B_0btQJkl200
National Navy SEAL Museum debuts 9/11 remembrance exhibit to honor lives lost in terrorist attacks

The main objective of the museum remains the promotion of public education by providing the opportunity to explore the history of the Navy SEALs through interactive exhibits, while honoring the fallen at the SEAL Memorial and caring for those warriors’ families through the Trident House Charities Program, officials said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
94.9 KYSS FM

US Navy Designed Massive Battleships Called Montana-class

During World War 2, our country was battling enemies on multiple fronts. While many American soldiers fought their way through Europe, others were battling on the Pacific Ocean. The US Navy played a huge roll on both fronts. But, the Pacific was where our Navy truly shined. After the attack...
MILITARY
Fox News

9/11 remembrance: Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden warns about America’s greatest threat now

As America reaches 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, the former Navy SEAL credited with killing Usama bin Laden warned of the greatest threat now facing the U.S. Robert O’Neill, former member of the elite SEAL Team Six, said in an interview with Fox News that despite growing concerns around a resurgence of radical Islamic terrorism, the U.S. has bigger vulnerabilities closer to home.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Fort Pierce, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
mycbs4.com

Florida Museum recognized as official national memorial of Navy SEALS

The Memorial Garden, Memorial, and K9 Memorial of the National Navy UDT-Museum in Fort Pierce, FL are now all recognized as the official national memorials of Navy SEALS. Representative Contact, AnnMarie Graham, said U.S. Representatives Brian Mast (FL-18) and Stephanie Murphy (FL-7) introduced a bipartisan legislation to recognize the memorials.
FLORIDA STATE
foxwilmington.com

New Museum Exhibit Honors Search and Rescue Dogs of 9/11

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of America’s darkest day, the memory of that fateful morning is still vivid. A new museum exhibit is paying tribute to the unsung heroes of 9/11, the search and rescue dogs who combed through the rubble of the World Trade Center searching for survivors. Retired FDNY captain Steve Smaldon and his dog Hanson spent 150 days on the pile. Just as they do every year, the loved ones of those who perished in the attacks will gather to read their names aloud.
ANIMALS
WJHG-TV

Don Arias remembers brother lost in 9/11 terrorist attacks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday marks 20 years since terrorists attacked the U.S. killing nearly 3,000 people. One of those victims was the brother of a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel at Tyndall Air Force Base. The terrorist attacks that took place on September 11th, 2001 affected people across...
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osama Bin Laden
Fairfax Times

National Museum of the Army to hold virtual 9/11 exhibit

The National Museum of the United States Army will hold a virtual event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. The museum in partnership with Google Arts & Culture have created this exhibit which will reflect the Army’s experience of that day. The virtual exhibit will be...
MUSEUMS
WIS-TV

9/11 Silent Walk to honor lives lost in terror attacks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of South Carolina firefighters, law enforcement officers and community members will walk Saturday morning to mark 20 years since the terror attacks of 2001. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center in New York and...
CHARLESTON, SC
WTVM

National Infantry Museum debuts new 9/11 flag exhibit

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum(NIM) now has a flag exhibit. The handmade flag honors the victims and families of 9/11 and the troops fighting in the Global War on Terrorism. It is made up of close to 3,000 small American flags sewn together, representing each of the...
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy Seals#Al Qaeda#Pentagon#Shine A Light Films#Avtc Production Group#The U S Navy#Cox Media Group
americanmilitarynews.com

Army museum opens new virtual 9/11 exhibit honoring soldiers on 20-year anniversary of attacks

The National Museum of the United States Army unveiled a new virtual exhibit commemorating the 20th anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The new exhibit is called “Army Resolve: Looking Back at 9/11,” and provides a roughly 60-minute virtual experience covering such topics as the U.S. Army’s immediate response to the 9/11 attacks, as well as stories from soldiers who responded to the attacks and who joined the Army in response to the attacks.
MUSEUMS
WEAU-TV 13

9/11 terrorist attacks create lasting impact on U.S. National Guard

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The terrorist attacks on 9/11 sparked many changes in the U.S., among them the duties of the National Guard. The military organization decided that their role in national security and how they train for it now needed to evolve. Wisconsin National Guard Adjutant General Paul Knapp...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Sun-Journal

Rumford American Legion honors those lost during the 9/11 attacks

RUMFORD — American Legion Post 24 held a brief ceremony Saturday morning at the Memorial Bridge in Rumford to honor all those lives lost during the 9/11 attacks. Starting at the Legion post, members — led by three Rumford fire engines — walked the short distance to the bridge, where several bystanders gathered for the observance.
RUMFORD, ME
27 First News

Howland museum honors American spirit with exhibit remembering 9/11

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Medici Museum of Art in Howland is remembering 9/11 and the first responders who lost their lives. They are also honoring the American spirit during a special exhibit this weekend. It’s highlight is artifacts from somebody who was there at Ground Zero. The showcase of...
GIRARD, OH
fox13news.com

Polk County ceremony to honor lives lost on 9/11, in Afghanistan

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Polk County veterans will hold a ceremony honoring the lives lost on September 11th and in the 20 years of war that followed. The Polk County Veteran's Council along with all Polk County Fire and Law Enforcement agencies will honor military members, first responders, and civilians who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on 9/11 as well as service members who died in Iraq and Afghanistan, including 13 who died during last month's evacuation at Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
48K+
Followers
63K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy