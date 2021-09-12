National Navy SEAL Museum debuts 9/11 remembrance exhibit to honor lives lost in terrorist attacks

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The National Navy SEAL Museum unveiled a special 9/11 exhibit Saturday on the 20th anniversary of the attacks that changed America.

The 9/11 20th Remembrance installation was designed to commemorate the innocent lives lost during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Officials said Navy SEALs were reluctantly thrust into the spotlight following the killing of Osama bin Laden, the terrorist responsible for the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Operation Neptune Spear proved to be a significant step in the nation’s fight against Al Qaeda, but also created significant interest in the covert warriors.

The museum’s permanent 9/11 exhibit spotlights the service of Navy SEALs in a reverse chronological timeline, starting from that horrible day in America’s history.

With the addition to this exhibit, special homage is paid to the victims who lost their lives to these abhorrent acts of terrorism.

“The tragic events of 9/11 put Navy SEALs on the map publicly. While reluctant to be named in any mission, SEALs have been intrinsic in the fight against the global war on terror. Our museum educates the public about the capabilities and humility of SEALs, and this exhibit serves as a powerful reminder of why we are trained to do what we do for the preservation of freedom and safety,” said Grant Mann, retired Navy SEAL.

The 9/11 20th Remembrance exhibit will run through Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, and was made possible by support of the Pentagon, Shine a Light Films, AVTC Production Group, Dana Beach and the family of John Moran.

Officials said the National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum is the only museum dedicated solely to preserving the history of the U.S. Navy SEALs and their predecessors.

The main objective of the museum remains the promotion of public education by providing the opportunity to explore the history of the Navy SEALs through interactive exhibits, while honoring the fallen at the SEAL Memorial and caring for those warriors’ families through the Trident House Charities Program, officials said.

