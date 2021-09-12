CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springer homers to lift Blue Jays past Orioles, 11-10

By TODD KARPOVICH ~ Associated Press
semoball.com
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) -- George Springer hit a two-out, two-run homer in the seventh inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays an 11-10 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 43rd home run of the season to move within...

NJ.com

Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. approaching Joe DiMaggio status

It’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s world and we’re just living in it. The Toronto Blue Jays slugger drilled his 45th home run of the season in Monday’s 8-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Want to bet on MLB?. Get free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds offers from the best...
MLB
Jake Lamb
Austin Hays
Thomas Hatch
Fernando Abad
Danny Jansen
George Springer
Cal Ripken Jr.
Anthony Santander
Pedro Severino
Homer
Jordan Romano
Shohei Ohtani
Nate Pearson
