Springer homers to lift Blue Jays past Orioles, 11-10

There is an alternate universe in which fans of the Toronto Blue Jays are spending this morning stomping around and grumbling about a potentially season-ruining stretch of losses to the vile and incompetent Orioles. On Friday, the Jays began a four-game set in Baltimore while just a half game out of the wild card race. The Jays were already on an eight-game winning streak before the start of Friday’s game, and a weekend spent slapping around the O’s was exactly what they needed to keep the momentum going.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO