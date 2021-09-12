CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Force tops Navy 23-3 on day of rememberance

 5 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) -- No matter the result, this was going to be a special day to play football for Air Force or Navy. Brad Roberts ran for two touchdowns and Haaziq Daniels added one, and Air Force held the Midshipmen to one first down before the fourth quarter in a 23-3 victory Saturday. The outcome always matters between these two teams -- but this game was significant because the two service academies were playing on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Air Force at Navy odds, picks and prediction

The Air Force Falcons (1-0) and Navy Midshipmen (0-1) tee it up Saturday as the race for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy get underway. The gridiron squads representing the Air Force and Naval Academies will tangle at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis; kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m ET. Below, we look at the Air Force vs. Navy odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Air Force at Navy: Game Preview, How to Watch, Prediction

Air Force at Navy: Game Preview, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction. Weeks zero and one are in the books, now the real fireworks start as it’s Air Force at Navy for week two!. WEEK 2: United States Air Force Academy (1-0) at United States Naval Academy (0-1) WHEN: Saturday, September...
NFL
Air Force defense limits Navy in 23-3 win

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (KXRM) — Brad Roberts ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns, and the Air Force defense held Navy to 68 offensive yards in the Falcons’ 23-3 win Saturday. The two teams combined for just 30 yards in the first quarter, with Navy (0-2) going three-and-out on its first three drives.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Navy runs aground against Air Force; OC Ivin Jasper fired after loss

The field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium was awash with American flags on Saturday as every player on Navy and Air Force sprinted out of the tunnel carrying the red, white and blue. Two Navy players carried the Marine Corps flag and the Navy flag. Halftime featured 135 midshipmen carrying a 65-by-120-foot flag surrounded by spinning red, white and blue stars as “America the Beautiful” was performed by the Navy and Air Force Drum & Bugle Corps. Outside of the venue, an artist drew the flag in the middle of a 9/11 memorial depiction.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Air Force shuts down Navy in 23-3 victory

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) -- Brad Roberts ran for two touchdowns and Haaziq Daniels added one, and Air Force held Navy to one first down before the fourth quarter in a 23-3 victory Saturday. This was the earliest meeting in series history between these teams. It was scheduled for Saturday so...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daniels runs for 3 TDs in Air Force's season-opening victory

COLORADO SPRINGS — Haaziq Daniels ran for three touchdowns Saturday as Air Force beat Lafayette 35-14. Daniels’ third TD run, a 19-yarder with just more than six minutes left, gave the Falcons their first score of the second half and ensured their 15th straight season-opening victory and their 25th win without a loss against FCS opponents.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Air Force vs. Navy odds, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 2 predictions from model on 63-45 roll

The battle for the 2021 Commander-in-Chief's Trophy gets underway Saturday as the Air Force Falcons visit the Navy Midshipmen. The trophy is awarded to the major service academy -- Army, Navy or Air Force -- with the best record against the other two in a given season. If the records are tied, the trophy remains in the previous winner's possession. Air Force opened the year with a 35-14 win over FCS-level Lafayette, while Navy was routed 49-7 by Marshall. The game will take place on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and feature a tribute and alternate uniforms.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Air Force Earns 23-3 Road Win At Navy

Aided by a historic defensive performance and key special teams plays, Air Force football (2-0) overtook Navy (0-2), 23-3, in the opening leg of the 50th Commander-In-Chief's trophy competition Saturday afternoon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. The game was played on the 20th anniversary of 9/11/2001. The...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Strong Falcon Defense Keys 23-3 Win over Navy

In front of a national TV audience and one of the largest crowds in Navy-Marine Corp Memorial Stadium history, the Air Force Falcons overcame early game jitters to come away with their first victory in Annapolis since 2011. The effort was led by a swarming defense that gave up only...
FOOTBALL
Navy’s MQ-25 Tanker Drone Refuels F-35C Stealth Fighter

Boeing's Stingray is making rapid progress in refueling trials ahead of its trip to a carrier's deck in the coming months. The U.S. Navy’s new MQ-25 Stingray carrier-based tanker drone demonstrator has now refueled the F-35C Lightning II, as the program continues to rack up milestones on its path to frontline service. Topping up the carrier variant of the Joint Strike Fighter means that the EA-18G Growler electronic warfare jet and the CMV-22B Osprey tilt-rotor are the only probe-equipped receiver in the service's modern carrier air wing that has yet to link up with the Stingray test article, also known as T1. Previous refueling trials were conducted this summer between the MQ-25 and the F/A-18F Super Hornet and E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, which has added a new refueling capability in recent years.
MILITARY
Arizona players reflect as Navy, Air Force meet on anniversary of 9/11

WASHINGTON – Saturday’s football game between Air Force and Navy will be the 54th between the two teams – and their first meeting on 9/11, leaving one Arizona-born Navy player with “goosebumps just thinking about it.”. “Gosh, it’s going to be super exciting just to be able to represent the...
ARIZONA STATE
LIVE BLOG: Navy Football Vs Air Force | September 11, 2021 | 3:40 PM

NOTE: This is a live blog and will be updated throughout the game. Updates will be at the bottom–scroll down. There is no need to refresh your browser to see updates. Navy and Air Force meet for the 54th time, including the 21st time in Annapolis when the two Service Academy rivals square off on Saturday afternoon (3:30 pm) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Saturday’s game will be televised live on CBS and is presented by Navy Mut.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Navy, Air Force take field in tribute to Sept. 11, armed forces

Football won't be the only matter of significance Saturday when the Navy Midshipmen host the Air Force Falcons in Annapolis, Md. The game was rescheduled to fall on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The service academies plan to wear special alternate uniforms as part of a larger tribute to recognize the U.S. armed forces.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Navy defense shoulders blame in Air Force loss despite visible improvement

There’s only so much the Navy defense can do. And yet, the group was united with the other side of the ball in its loss to Air Force on Saturday. One unit improved while the other did not. After an woeful defensive performance against Marshall last week, the Midshipmen defense held the Falcons to just one first-down conversion for most of the first two quarters.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Navy football looks to change course against service academy rival Air Force

Royal Navy, Air Force Falcons football, United States Navy, Mountain West Conference, Ken Niumatalolo, Christopher Daniels, Brad Roberts, Marshall Thundering Herd football, United States Air Force. However, it certainly feels that way for the Navy football program going into Saturday’s service academy showdown against Air Force. Coming off a lopsided...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

