The lingering possibility of student loan forgiveness has long played a significant role in excitement for President Joe Biden’s many presidential promises. Soon after inauguration, however, Biden’s plan of forgiveness imminently faltered — placing this compelling incentive on the backburner. As time continues to pass and national student loan debt rises, the idea of cancelation has quickly become an afterthought. Furthermore, alongside the year-and-a-half-long postponement of student loan repayment, many question the viability of remittance. A long-standing national debate, the likelihood of loan cancellation became rather obscure…that is until mid-August.

COLLEGES ・ 4 DAYS AGO