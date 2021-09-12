Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Juab, Millard Counties by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-11 18:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Western Millard and Juab Counties A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Millard County through 715 PM MDT At 629 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles west of Delta, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. Accumulating hail will be possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Delta, Hinckley, Lynndyl, Abraham and Sutherland. This includes the following highways US Route 6 between mile markers 71 and 103. US Route 50 between mile markers 90 and 100. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
