CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-12 15:21:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-13 02:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage Strong Wind Expected through Monday Strong winds are expected to develop late this morning along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations, persisting into Monday. Southeasterly gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected, most likely this evening. From late tonight through Monday, gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected. On the Anchorage Lower Hillside between approximately 500-1500 feet, gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected this evening, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph through Monday. Gusty winds up to 40 mph are possible in the Anchorage Bowl this evening, especially over south and west Anchorage. 25 to 35 mph gusts are expected across all of Anchorage and Eagle River from late tonight through Monday evening. Impacts include branches and small trees being blown over, possibly causing localized power outages. The strong winds will make travel more difficult along the Seward Highway down Turnagain Arm for high profile vehicles. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carver, McLeod, Scott, Sibley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 02:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carver; McLeod; Scott; Sibley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SIBLEY...WEST CENTRAL SCOTT...EAST CENTRAL MCLEOD AND CARVER COUNTIES At 239 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles south of Lester Prairie to 5 miles southeast of Green Isle, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Waconia, Jordan, Watertown, Mayer, Cologne, Carver, St. Bonifacius and Minnetrista. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARVER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Frontier, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 00:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for southwestern Nebraska. Target Area: Frontier; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Frontier and southeastern Lincoln Counties through 215 AM CDT At 129 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Moorefield, or 11 miles north of Curtis, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Vroman and Jeffrey Canyon State Wildlife Management Area. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 204 and 207. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FRONTIER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pine by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 02:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Pine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Pine and west central Burnett Counties through 300 AM CDT At 220 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mora, or 16 miles west of Pine City, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Henriette around 230 AM CDT. Brook Park around 235 AM CDT. Pine City around 240 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Hinckley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PINE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Murray, Nobles by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 01:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson; Murray; Nobles THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN JACKSON NORTHEASTERN NOBLES...EASTERN MURRAY AND COTTONWOOD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for portions of Jackson and Nobles counties in southwestern Minnesota until 230 AM CDT.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Vehicles#Akdt
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 03:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High risk of dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic Beaches of Maryland. In Virginia, The Atlantic Beaches of Northampton and Accomack Counties, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, the Atlantic Beaches of Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pine by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 02:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Pine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Pine and west central Burnett Counties through 300 AM CDT At 220 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mora, or 16 miles west of Pine City, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Henriette around 230 AM CDT. Brook Park around 235 AM CDT. Pine City around 240 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Hinckley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PINE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cottonwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 01:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 02:04:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cottonwood THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN JACKSON NORTHEASTERN NOBLES...EASTERN MURRAY AND COTTONWOOD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for portions of Jackson and Nobles counties in southwestern Minnesota until 230 AM CDT.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Murray by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 01:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Murray THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN JACKSON NORTHEASTERN NOBLES...EASTERN MURRAY AND COTTONWOOD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for portions of Jackson and Nobles counties in southwestern Minnesota until 230 AM CDT.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nobles by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 01:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nobles A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN JACKSON...NORTHEASTERN NOBLES...EASTERN MURRAY AND COTTONWOOD COUNTIES At 132 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Echo to near Lamberton to near Brewster, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Jeffers around 140 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Comfrey and Bergen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ontonagon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 03:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ontonagon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Ontonagon County through 400 AM EDT At 337 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bergland, or 19 miles southwest of Ontonagon, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ontonagon, Bergland, Rockland, Mass City, Northern Lake Gogebic, Greenland, Norwich, White Pine, Fourteen Mile Point, Merriweather and Victoria Dam. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ONTONAGON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harrison, Monona by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 01:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Harrison; Monona Gusty winds will impact portions of Monona, northwestern Harrison, Burt, southeastern Cuming and southeastern Thurston Counties through 300 AM CDT At 153 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gust front associated with strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles north of Smithland to near Macy to 6 miles southwest of Bancroft. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Whiting around 200 AM CDT. Decatur around 205 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Onawa, Craig, Ute and Pisgah. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 89 and 125. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 01:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-17 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Eastern Kiowa County; Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Western Kiowa County Strong Northerly Winds and Gusts Early This Morning Northerly winds are expected to quickly increase early this morning with the arrival of a strong front pushing south across the plains. Winds behind the front are forecast to strengthen as this boundary moves south through El Paso and Pueblo Counties, as well as Crowley and Kiowa counties. Expect similar trends into the Highway 50 corridor and eventually all of the eastern plains through early to mid morning. Strongest wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected across the area, with even some isolated gusts to 60 mph possible. While these strongest gusts are expected in the 3AM to 8AM time frame, anticipated any one location to only observe these gusts for around 1 to 2 hours. A diminishing trend will occur by mid to late morning today. Winds this strong could blow around unsecured objects and blow down small tree limbs. Those traveling early this morning should use caution, especially if operating a high profile vehicle, and particularly on west to east oriented roads.
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 02:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
GULF COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The New Jersey and Delaware Atlantic beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT Friday through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Union County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-17 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Union County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Union County. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 2 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
UNION COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Emmet, Kossuth, Palo Alto by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Emmet; Kossuth; Palo Alto Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Emmet, Kossuth and Palo Alto Counties through 300 AM CDT At 206 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Sherburn to near Spencer In Clay County. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Lost Island Lake and Silver Lake around 215 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Emmetsburg, Five Island Lake and Algona. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
EMMET COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McLeod, Nicollet, Renville, Sibley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 01:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: McLeod; Nicollet; Renville; Sibley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Sibley, McLeod, eastern Renville and northwestern Nicollet Counties through 230 AM CDT At 153 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fairfax, or 19 miles east of Redwood Falls, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Buffalo Lake around 205 AM CDT. Stewart around 210 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Brownton and Glencoe. This includes U.S. Highway 212 between mile markers 89 and 120. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 01:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 02:06:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CHEROKEE...NORTHERN WOODBURY...SOUTHEASTERN SIOUX...EASTERN PLYMOUTH...NORTHWESTERN BUENA VISTA...SOUTHWESTERN CLAY...O`BRIEN AND NORTHWESTERN IDA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for portions of Sioux, O`Brien, and Clay counties in northwestern Iowa until 230 AM CDT.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carver, McLeod, Scott, Sibley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 02:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carver; McLeod; Scott; Sibley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SIBLEY...WEST CENTRAL SCOTT...EAST CENTRAL MCLEOD AND CARVER COUNTIES At 239 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles south of Lester Prairie to 5 miles southeast of Green Isle, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Waconia, Jordan, Watertown, Mayer, Cologne, Carver, St. Bonifacius and Minnetrista. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARVER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay, Dickinson, O'Brien, Osceola, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 01:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; O'Brien; Osceola; Sioux A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR OSCEOLA...DICKINSON...NORTHEASTERN SIOUX...NORTHERN CLAY NORTHERN O`BRIEN...JACKSON AND EASTERN NOBLES COUNTIES At 149 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Windom to Lake Park to near Hartley, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Okoboji, Wahpeton, Kilen Woods State Park, Spirit Lake, Milford, Arnolds Park, Orleans, West Okoboji, Superior, Spencer In Clay County, Fostoria and Lost Island Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy