Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-12 15:21:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-13 02:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage Strong Wind Expected through Monday Strong winds are expected to develop late this morning along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations, persisting into Monday. Southeasterly gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected, most likely this evening. From late tonight through Monday, gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected. On the Anchorage Lower Hillside between approximately 500-1500 feet, gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected this evening, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph through Monday. Gusty winds up to 40 mph are possible in the Anchorage Bowl this evening, especially over south and west Anchorage. 25 to 35 mph gusts are expected across all of Anchorage and Eagle River from late tonight through Monday evening. Impacts include branches and small trees being blown over, possibly causing localized power outages. The strong winds will make travel more difficult along the Seward Highway down Turnagain Arm for high profile vehicles. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind.alerts.weather.gov
