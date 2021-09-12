Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 01:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-17 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Eastern Kiowa County; Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Western Kiowa County Strong Northerly Winds and Gusts Early This Morning Northerly winds are expected to quickly increase early this morning with the arrival of a strong front pushing south across the plains. Winds behind the front are forecast to strengthen as this boundary moves south through El Paso and Pueblo Counties, as well as Crowley and Kiowa counties. Expect similar trends into the Highway 50 corridor and eventually all of the eastern plains through early to mid morning. Strongest wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected across the area, with even some isolated gusts to 60 mph possible. While these strongest gusts are expected in the 3AM to 8AM time frame, anticipated any one location to only observe these gusts for around 1 to 2 hours. A diminishing trend will occur by mid to late morning today. Winds this strong could blow around unsecured objects and blow down small tree limbs. Those traveling early this morning should use caution, especially if operating a high profile vehicle, and particularly on west to east oriented roads.

