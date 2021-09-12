CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn important facts your dog's health with a special DNA test and get $20 store credit

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u4F04_0btQJ2CR00

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Many of us have been spending more time than ever with our pets during the past year and half of stay-at-home lifestyles, and perhaps, by now, you've become just as curious about your dog as he seems to be about, well, everything.

The DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test is an at-home genetics test that requires only a simple mail-in process. This innovative kit will help you learn all about your furry friend's breed, health tendencies, natural traits, and unique habits.

Typically priced at $79, a limited-time discount drops this test's cost to just $59.99. Not only is this an easy way to uncover cool facts about your pet, but it's also an important step toward ensuring they experience a long, fulfilling life.

Plus, when you make this purchase you will receive a $20 store credit within 7-10 days of the transaction, so you'll have more savings waiting next time.

This comprehensive report includes a breakdown of breed composition, behavioral insights, hereditary health risks and potential links, and helpful suggestions. This testing process is proven and earned recognition among Leaders in Ethical Canine Genetic Testing at the 2020 GHP Biotechnology Awards.

And don't worry—your buddy won't need to deal with any pain along the way. All that's necessary is a gentle cheek swab, which is then sent back in a prepaid envelope. Soon afterward, a detailed report will be returned to you.

Gain a greater understanding into what makes your pup extra special by exploring the benefits of this non-invasive and highly informative experience. It's a must-have investment for any dog parents searching for expanded information regarding medical and behavioral basics for their pet.

Take advantage of this special deal. Claim your DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test for only $59.99 (reg. $79), get to know your dog in greater detail than you've ever imagined, and claim a $20 store credit.

Prices subject to change.

animalwellnessmagazine.com

Supplements to support your dog’s joints

Do your dogs joints need a little extra support? Here’s how the right supplements can make a world of difference!. Whether your aging companion has stiff joints or your bouncy puppy is still finding their paws, supplements can play an important role in your pet’s overall joint health. We all...
PETS
Thrillist

You Can Get Your Dog a Free Pup Patty Off In-N-Out's Secret Pet Menu

You don't know a true look of betrayal until your dog shoots daggers at you from beside the dining room table. But now, you no longer have to taunt Fido with food they can't have. Instead, the next time you swing through the In-N-Out drive-thru, you can snag them a free Pup Patty.
PETS
MotorBiscuit

How to Get Your Dog to Stay in the Back Seat

You’re driving down the highway or navigating busy city traffic. Suddenly, a dog appears in your lap or tries to force its way under your arm. Distracted driving is a leading cause of car accidents and deaths. And as much as we treasure our furry friends’ company, unrestrained pets are often a dangerous driving distraction.
PETS
