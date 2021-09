The L.A. Dodgers’ security team is putting the work in this season. Twice now they’ve had to chase down fans rushing the field at Dodger Stadium. In Wednesday’s game, security personnel chased down three protestors who rushed the field holding signs. According to Yahoo! Sports, the three signs read, “Bishop,” “La Loma,” and “Palo Verde.” They reference the three Mexican-American communities that used to comprise the area where the Dodger Stadium now stands.

MLB ・ 18 HOURS AGO